Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size to Grow by USD 4.11 Bn, Inclusion of Air Filters in Robotic Vacuum Cleaners to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product, Charging, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's latest offerings. The market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.11 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.94% during the forecast period.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

The inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners is driving the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth. Residential robotic vacuum cleaners have high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that purify the air and absorb minute particulates. Numerous vendors are planning to integrate air purifiers into their solutions and expand their product ranges, with the rising adoption of residential robotic vacuum cleaners. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Additional features in robot vacuum cleaners are trending in the market. With the rise in popularity of robot vacuum cleaners, vendors are focusing on developing innovative products that can enhance flexibility and connectivity with the integration of the cloud, automation, and IoT. Moreover, emerging technologies such as threshold climbing and ultra-slim vacuum cleaners will further increase the capability of the solutions. Such advances will raise the adoption of vacuum cleaners in households, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of global and regional vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, innovation, quality, brand identity, reputation, and distribution to compete in the market. Most established vendors distribute and sell their offerings to customers across the world, while small vendors are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors can also generate revenue by selling the components or by providing services such as a warranty.

Company Profiles

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AB Electrolux, AirCraft Home Ltd, Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Hayward Holdings Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., Irobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd., Maytronics Ltd, Miele and Cie. KG, Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd, Neato Robotics Inc, Panasonic Corp, Pentair Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments in the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market has been classified into robot vacuum cleaner only and robot vacuum cleaner and mop. The robot vacuum cleaner only segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market has been classified into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

