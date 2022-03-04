Residential Solar Market in US Recorded a 9.68% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Crystalline Silicon Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 04, 2022, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Solar Market in US Facts at a Glance-
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including Hanwha Group, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Sungevity Inc., Sunnova Energy International Inc., SunPower Corp., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Trinity Heating & Air Inc. among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
- Segments: Technology (crystalline silicon and thin-film)
- Geography: US
The residential Solar Market in US is expected to increase by USD 5.99 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Also, the market recorded a 9.68% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021. The residential solar market share growth in the US by the crystalline silicon segment will be significant for revenue generation. Crystalline silicon PV systems are the most widely used solar PV systems in the US. The modules of this PV system are built using crystalline silicon (c-Si) solar cells, which are highly stable, driving their demand. Also, the C-Si PV system is the most widely used PV system in the residential sector due to the high-efficiency ratings and reliability of the cells.
Product Insights & News -
The Residential Solar Market in US is Concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing new technologies to compete in the market.
- Panasonic Corp.- In February 2021, the company introduced a new interchangeable telephoto zoom lens, the LUMIX S 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 MACRO O.I.S. (S-R70300), based on the L-Mount system, for the LUMIX S Series Full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera. The LUMIX S Series has high-quality cameras and lenses.
- Tesla Inc. - In December 2019, Tesla's Model X became the first and only SUV to ever receive a 5-star safety rating in every category and sub-category from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
- Panasonic Corp.- In January 2021. the company announced its first fully wireless Wi-Fi camera, which offers convenience, durability, and increased ease for recreational hauling.
Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-
- Residential Solar Market in US Driver:
- Increasing investments in renewable energy:
The key factor driving growth in the residential solar market in the US is the increasing investments in renewable energy. The competitive cost of producing electricity and low carbon emissions from renewable sources has led to an increase in investments in renewable energy technologies in the US over the past years. Although making investments during the ongoing pandemic could be risky, owing to anticipated economic uncertainties, financial institutions and renewable energy development companies are investing in renewable energy. In May 2020, the US overtook China as one of the most attractive countries for renewables investment. Thus, the rise in such investments in renewable energy is expected to boost market growth in the near future.
- Residential Solar Market in US Trend:
- Residential energy storage as virtual power plants:
Residential energy storage as virtual power plants is another major factor supporting the residential solar market share growth in the US. With solar power prices spiraling down, there has been a steady increase in PV adoption, which has led to a continuous increase in the number of installations in the residential and commercial sectors. To overcome the problem of intermittency of solar power and have reliable, cheaper, and cleaner renewable power, solar PV is combined with battery energy storage systems, wherein both the systems complement each other to provide continuous power. The addition of an energy storage system will help utilities smoothen the power flow and avoid the intermittency effect on power systems, resulting in the deployment of large-scale energy storage.
Value Chain Analysis
The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the industry includes the following core components:
- Electricity generation
- Electricity transmission
- Electricity distribution
- End-customers
- Industry innovations
Residential Solar Market In US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 5.99 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
9.68
Performing market contribution
US at 100%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Hanwha Group, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Sungevity Inc., Sunnova Energy International Inc., SunPower Corp., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Trinity Heating & Air Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Crystalline silicon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Thin-film - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Hanwha Group
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Sungevity Inc.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc.
- SunPower Corp.
- Sunrun Inc.
- Tesla Inc.
- Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
- Trinity Heating & Air Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
