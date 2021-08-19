Residential Solar PV Systems Market to Register a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2025 with ABB Ltd. and Canadian Solar Inc. emerging as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio
Aug 19, 2021, 01:00 ET
The residential solar PV systems market size is expected to increase by USD 52.23 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The residential solar PV systems market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in renewable energy, favorable government regulations, and rising solar PV installations. The growth can further be driven by increasing adoption of microgrids, reduced solar PV systems costs, and the development of zero-energy buildings.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The residential solar PV systems market analysis includes Technology and Geography segments. 64% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period due to the increasing GHG emissions. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for residential solar PV systems in APAC. The crystalline silicon PV systems are the most widely used PV system in the residential sector due to the high-efficiency ratings and reliability of the cells.
The residential solar PV systems market covers the following areas:
Residential Solar PV Systems Market Sizing
Residential Solar PV Systems Market Forecast
Residential Solar PV Systems Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Canadian Solar Inc.
- Hanwha Corp.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Schott AG
- Sharp Corp.
- Tesla Inc.
- Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
