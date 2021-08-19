Residential Solar PV Systems Market to Register a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2025 with ABB Ltd. and Canadian Solar Inc. emerging as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

View our Exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Download FREE Sample Report!

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in renewable energy, favorable government regulations, and rising solar PV installations. The growth can further be driven by increasing adoption of microgrids, reduced solar PV systems costs, and the development of zero-energy buildings.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The residential solar PV systems market analysis includes Technology and Geography segments. 64% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period due to the increasing GHG emissions. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for residential solar PV systems in APAC. The crystalline silicon PV systems are the most widely used PV system in the residential sector due to the high-efficiency ratings and reliability of the cells.

The residential solar PV systems market covers the following areas:

Residential Solar PV Systems Market Sizing

Residential Solar PV Systems Market Forecast

Residential Solar PV Systems Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Hanwha Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Schott AG

Sharp Corp.

Tesla Inc.

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Related Reports:

Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market by End-user, Panel Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market by End-user, Panel Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Global Solar Photovoltaic Services Market by Service Type and Geography- Forecast and Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Crystalline-silicon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Thin-film - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Hanwha Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Schott AG

Sharp Corp.

Tesla Inc.

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio