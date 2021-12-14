Residential Washing Machine Market to Grow by USD 13.53 bn | AB Electrolux and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The residential washing machine market to grow by USD 13.53 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.91%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 5.5%. This report on the residential washing machine market provides a comprehensive update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio analyzes the market by technology (fully-automatic and semi-automatic), product (front load and top load), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The residential washing machine market covers the following areas:

Residential Washing Machine Market Sizing

Residential Washing Machine Market Forecast

Residential Washing Machine Market Analysis

Market Challenges

Factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs may challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period. Regular fluctuations in raw material prices pose a major threat for manufacturers, as they directly impact the product price. This may hamper the profit margins of manufacturers. The main raw materials needed for the production of washing machines include plastic, steel, and rubber. The prices of these products are highly sensitive and are dependent on significant fluctuation globally. Fluctuation in the prices of petroleum affects the transportation costs of raw materials and final products. Therefore, the fluctuating prices of raw materials pose a challenge for manufacturers in terms of producing efficient and innovative household appliances at affordable prices. Such concerns are expected to challenge the growth of the residential washing machine market significantly.

Some Companies Mentioned and Their Offerings

AB Electrolux - The company offers front-load washing machines and energy and water-efficient products.

The company offers front-load washing machines and energy and water-efficient products. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - The company offers Godrej Washing Machine that brings home a superior machine that will take the effort out of washing clothes.

The company offers Godrej Washing Machine that brings home a superior machine that will take the effort out of washing clothes. Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of residential washing machines such as Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine, Front Load Automatic Washing Machine, Inverter Motor and many more.

The company offers a wide range of residential washing machines such as Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine, Front Load Automatic Washing Machine, Inverter Motor and many more. LG Electronics Inc. - The company offers a wide range of residential washing machines such as TWINW.

The company offers a wide range of residential washing machines such as TWINW. MIDEA GROUP - The company offers a wide range of residential washing machines such as twin-tub, top-loading, front-loading washing machines, and tumble driers.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Residential Water Purifier Market: The residential water purifier market has been segmented by product (multiple technology-based water purifier, RO water purifier, UV water purifier, and gravity-based water purifier), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The residential water purifier market has been segmented by product (multiple technology-based water purifier, RO water purifier, UV water purifier, and gravity-based water purifier), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). Indoor Air Quality Meters Market: The indoor air quality meters market has been segmented by product (fixed and portable) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Residential Washing Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.91% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio