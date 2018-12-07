Residential Water Purifiers: The Worldwide Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of ~16%

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Residential Water Purifiers Market By Technology (RO, Media, Ultraviolet, Ultrafiltration & Others), By Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA & South America), By Sales Channel (Indirect & Direct), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global water purifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% by 2023.

Anticipated growth in the market is majorly led by rising population, rapid urbanization and deteriorating water quality across the globe. Moreover, rising cases of water borne diseases is making people cautious about the health risk associated with drinking impure water, which is further expected to steer growth in global residential water purifiers market.

Additionally, growing penetration of low-budget residential water purifier in the developing countries along with emergence of advanced and innovative water purifiers is further expected to propel demand for residential water purifiers, globally, over the course of next five years.

Global Residential Water Purifiers Market, 2023 discusses the following aspects of residential water purifiers market globally:

Residential Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Technology (RO, Media, Ultraviolet, Ultrafiltration & Others), By Region (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA & South America ), By Sales Channel (Indirect & Direct)

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the global residential water purifiers market are



Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Coway Co. Ltd.

BWT Aktiengesellschaft (BWT AG)

Culligan International Company

The Clorox Company

Forbes & Company Ltd.

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Kent RO Systems Ltd.

O. Smith Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Brand Satisfaction

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.4. Frequency of Usage

4.5. Challenges & Unmet Needs



5. Global Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technology Type (RO, Media, UV, UF and Others)

5.2.2. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe)

5.2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct & Indirect)

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region, By Technology and By Sales Channel)



6. Asia-Pacific Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology Type (Media, RO, UV, UF and Others)

6.2.2. By Sales Channel (Direct & Indirect)

6.2.3. By Country



7. North America Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Technology Type (Media, RO, UV, UF and Others)

7.2.2. By Sales Channel (Direct & Indirect)

7.2.3. By Country



8. Europe Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Technology (Media, RO, UV, UF and Others)

8.2.2. By Sales Channel (Direct & Indirect)

8.2.3. By Country



9. Middle East & Africa Residential Water Purifier Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Technology Type (Media, RO, UV, UF and Others)

9.2.2. By Sales Channel (Direct & Indirect)

9.2.3. By Country



10. South America Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.1.2. By Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Technology Type (Media, RO, UV, UF and Others)

10.2.2. By Sales Channel (Direct & Indirect)

10.2.3. By Country



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges

11.3. Impact Analysis



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Trade Dynamics

13.1. Export

13.2. Import

13.3. Trade Balance



14. Value Chain & Profitability Analysis



15. List of Major Channel Partners



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competitive Benchmarking



16.2. Company Profiles



17. Strategic Recommendations



