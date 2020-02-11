Residents Delight in the Winter Olympic Games at Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care

Watercrest's unique approach to healthy aging focuses on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, and Be Adventurous .

The Pelican Landing Winter Olympic Games kicked off last week with participants competing in the reindeer toss, snow hole, ring target, and the snowball toss. The Olympians enjoyed taking traditional photos with their ceremonial torch and Olympic backdrop, while the most laughter was heard during the final 'snowball fight' amongst residents and associates.

"We are blessed with a close-knit community of residents, associates, and family members who enthusiastically engage in these unique and thoughtfully planned events," says Kim Sviben, Executive Director of Pelican Landing. "The tradition and nostalgia surrounding the Olympic Games spark our residents' interest while encouraging fun and light-hearted engagement with everyone involved."

The Live Exhilarated™ program was created specifically for Watercrest Senior Living by Hollie Kemp, a nationally recognized award-winning dementia and memory care specialist. Kemp recently launched the program at Pelican Landing, focusing on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness.

Pelican Landing is a thoughtfully designed senior living residence offering 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. Ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1, in the heart of Sebastian, the neighboring area offers diverse retail and residential neighborhoods, the Sebastian River Medical Center, and a charming riverfront district with unobstructed views of the intra-coastal waterway. Pelican Landing was voted 'Best Assisted Living Community' in the 2019 Hometown News Reader's Choice Awards. For information, call 772-581-0366.

In 2012, Watercrest principals Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO founded Watercrest to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.thepelicanlanding.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

http://www.watercrestseniorliving.com

