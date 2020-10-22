Residents of Distinction Recognized at 2020 Coastal Dermatology Symposium

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the dermMentors™ Resident of Distinction Award™, Beiersdorf Inc. sponsored five top dermatology residents to attend the 16th Annual Coastal Dermatology Symposium, held in a Virtual Format for 2020.



Top Row (from left): Resident of Distinction Faculty: Vincent DeLeo, MD, Joseph Fowler, MD; 2020 Residents of Distinction: Shaundra Eichstadt, MD, Nicholas Gulati, MD, PhD, Anthony Guzman, MD, Nikolai Klebanov, MD, and Reid Waldman, MD.

The 2020 Residents of Distinction™ - Shaundra Eichstadt, MD, of Tufts Medical Center, Nicholas Gulati, MD, PhD, of the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Anthony Guzman, MD, of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Nikolai Klebanov, MD, of Harvard University, and Reid Waldman, MD, of the University of Connecticut - attended the 2020 Coastal Dermatology Symposium scientific sessions, as well as a networking reception, to recognize their achievement and celebrate the award's 10th anniversary. The Residents presented their new research during the general sessions on Friday, October 16.

Anthony Guzman, MD, a third-year resident at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, was awarded the Overall Grand Prize for his presentation, entitled: Topical Cantharidin Revisited: A Phase 2 Study on a Commercially-Viable Formulation of Cantharidin (VP-102) for the Treatment of Molluscum Contagiosum.

Established in 2011, DermMentors.org and the dermMentors™ Resident of Distinction Award™ program are sponsored by Beiersdorf Inc., makers of Eucerin® and Aquaphor®, and administered by DermEd, Inc. Now in its 10th year, the dermMentors™ Resident of Distinction Award™ recognizes top residents in dermatology for their standout research and dedication to their field.

The dermMentors.org website is dedicated to assisting residents during their training and throughout their careers, by providing insights from respected thought leaders, and facilitating and fostering relationships between residents and mentors in dermatology. For more information, visit www.dermMentors.org, or contact Evince Communications at (203) 354-6953.

