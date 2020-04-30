Resideo Schedules 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Investor Conference Call For May 7

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) will host a conference call and webcast with investors on its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Conference Call Details

To join the conference call, please dial 800-949-2175 (domestic) or +1 720-543-0197 (international) approximately 10 minutes before it starts. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for Resideo's first quarter 2020 earnings call or provide the conference code 9660873. A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:30 p.m. EDT May 7, 2020, until 12:30 p.m. EDT May 14, 2020, by dialing 888-203-1112 (domestic) or +1 719-457-0820 (international). The access code is 9660873.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://investor.resideo.com, where related materials will be posted before the presentation, and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 contractors through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

