Resideo Technologies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Akorn to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) will replace Akorn Inc. (NASD: AKRX) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Akorn will replace Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (NASD: BGFV) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 30. S&P 100 & 500 constituent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is spinning-off Resideo Technologies to shareholders in a deal expected to be completed on October 29. Akorn and Big 5 Sporting Goods are ranked near the bottom of their respective indices and are no longer representative of their respective market space.

Resideo Technologies provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments. Headquartered in Golden Valley, MN, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Building Products Sub-Industry index.

Akorn develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Lake Forest, IL, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Pharmaceuticals Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – October 30, 2018 COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Resideo

Technologies Industrials Building Products DELETED Akorn Health Care Pharmaceuticals

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – October 30, 2018 COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Akorn Health Care Pharmaceuticals DELETED Big 5 Sporting

Goods Consumer Discretionary Specialty Stores

