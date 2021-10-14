Resideo to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, will release third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, November 4, 2021. A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, November 4 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Resideo's website at https://investor.resideo.com, where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.