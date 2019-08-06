Resilience Capital Partners Further Expands UK Print Operations

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. private equity firm Resilience Capital Partners announced that its UK print specialist DG3 Group (Holdings) Limited has acquired the print related assets of Newnorth Print Limited. DG3 Group (Holdings) Limited is a division of DG3 (Diversified Global Graphics Group), a Resilience Capital Partners portfolio company and global provider of digital and print marketing, document management services and compliance solutions.

Founded in 1966 and currently operating in Bedford, UK, Newnorth is a well-respected commercial printer, providing high quality litho and digital print with impeccable service levels to its customers. The company offers a full range of in-house services including pre-press, pressroom, bindery, mailing, handwork and dispatch. Newnorth's client base encompasses a wide range of sectors, including charities, publishers and blue-chip customers spanning a range of verticals, many enjoying long-standing relationships. Over time, Newnorth operations will be consolidated into the facilities of DG3. Newnorth clients will continue to have the same contacts they currently have with no disruption in services.

Bassem A. Mansour, co-CEO of Resilience Capital Partners, said, "DG3's extensive suite of customer solutions and long track record of delivering against tight deadlines should complement Newnorth's strong customer relationships and excellent service record."

Steve Babat, DG3's worldwide President and CEO commented "We are very pleased to welcome Newnorth to the DG3 family. DG3's platform provides high quality execution, as well as expansion opportunities to the Newnorth clients, and Newnorth brings an impressive team and client list with them to DG3. We look forward to delighting Newnorth clients and are committed to growing with them."

"Our clients now have access to a wide range of services that we have never been able to provide before, including continuous feed production inkjet for variable printing, B2 indigo printing machines and various other finishing options. With these additional services we are now able to offer a comprehensive print solution for all our clients' needs," said Garry Hardy, Managing Director at Newnorth.

DG3 provides client-centric, globally integrated digital document and print solutions to organizations around the world. DG3 proprietary systems enable clients to improve workflow efficiencies, share digital data more securely across networks and platforms and meet compliance requirements from a host of regulators in different nations and different industries.

About Resilience Capital Partners

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Resilience invests in niche-oriented manufacturing, value added distribution and business service companies with sustainable market positions and a clear path to cash flow improvement. Resilience targets platform businesses with $25 million to $250 million in revenues across a broad range of industries where it can contribute to a company's operations, competitive positioning and profitability. Resilience manages in excess of $550 million for its global investor base which includes pension funds, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, fund of funds and family offices. For more information, please visit www.resiliencecapital.com.

About the DG3 Group of Companies

DG3, a Resilience Capital Partners portfolio company, is a leader in environmental responsibility, providing visual communications solutions in strategic geographic markets including Boston, New York, London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney and Manila. DG3 provides its comprehensive graphic and interactive solutions to corporate, financial services, and pharmaceutical firms worldwide. For more information on DG3, please visit www.dg3.com.

