Resilience Capital Partners Portfolio Company CR Brands Completes Sale Of Leading Laundry Brands To Scott's Liquid Gold

CLEVELAND, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Capital Partners today announced that its portfolio company CR Brands, Inc. has completed the sale of its Biz Stain & Odor Eliminator and Dryel "at home dry cleaning" product lines to Scott's Liquid Gold, Inc. (OTC:SLGD).

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, CR Brands is an innovative consumer packaged goods company with a portfolio of affordable household cleaning and laundry products with superior performance qualities. Today, CR Brands enjoys national distribution and close customer relationships with many leading retailers. After acquiring CR Brands in 2012, Resilience brought in new leadership and implemented an ambitious growth plan that concentrated on growing the company's differentiated niche brands.

"The CR Brands team has successfully positioned Biz and Dryel for growth under their new ownership," said Bassem Mansour, co-CEO of Resilience Capital Partners. "This transaction will enable CR Brands to focus on initiatives to drive the continued growth of its remaining portfolio of licensed cleaning products with superior formulations under the Arm & Hammer™ and OxiClean™ brand names."

Added Tim Harrison, CEO of CR Brands, "We have worked for the past several years to strategically position the Biz and Dryel brands, and both have gained an enormous amount of consumer recognition. Both have exceptional growth prospects and will be excellent additions to Scott Liquid Gold's family of branded products." Going forward, CR Brands is focused on its growing suite of licensed cleaning products including its recently launched Arm & Hammer™ Essentials Disinfecting Wipes, Fruit & Vegetable Wash, and Garbage Disposal Cleaners, as well as OxiClean™ Stain Remover Pens.

The Arm & Hammer™ Essentials Disinfecting Wipes use citrus-based disinfection to clean without harsh chemicals. The Arm & Hammer™ Fruit & Vegetable Wash uses pure and simple ingredients to remove pesticide residue 4x better than water alone and has been approved for the US EPA's "Safer Choice" label. For more information, please visit www.armandhammercleans.com.

Jones Day served as legal counsel, and BellMark Partners, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor, to Resilience Capital Partners and CR Brands.

About Resilience Capital Partners

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Resilience invests in niche-oriented manufacturing, value added distribution and business service companies with sustainable market positions. Resilience provides a flexible transaction approach to accommodate the needs of businesses and sellers.

Since its founding in 2001, Resilience has invested in 83 companies under 41 platforms. Resilience manages in excess of $480 million for its global investor base which includes pension funds, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, fund of funds and family offices.

For more information, please visit www.resiliencecapital.com.

