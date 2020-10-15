Resiliency in the Face of Adversity: Latino Microbusinesses Show Promising Signs of Recovery, Although More Capital is Needed to Bolster Growth

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The third quarterly Camino Financial U.S. Latino Small Business Survey offers insight on the resurgence of COVID-19 and the reclosures of the economy between June 2020 to August 2020. Our Q3'2020 survey shows that Latino Owned Businesses (LOBs) with pre-existing lender relationships had a higher chance of receiving a PPP loan, with 16.5% of borrowers obtaining PPP funding vs. 2.5% of non-borrowers surveyed receiving PPP funding. Evidently, this shows that LOBs with a pre-existing lender relationship had a 6.6x higher chance of obtaining PPP funding, demonstrating the importance of technical assistance, education, and constant communication from a lender.

Camino Financial is sharing its proprietary data on the LOB segment to provide a baseline and track the economic development of this key demographic. The report is based on 32,940 small business loan applications received directly by Camino Financial and a separate survey of 368 LOBs relating to the impact of COVID-19 on Latino small business owners. The pandemic forced the majority of LOBs to close temporarily in 2020, and 46% saw a revenue decline of more than 30%. The findings indicate that LOBs need further capital injections to bolster the rebirth of their businesses during unprecedented economic uncertainty.