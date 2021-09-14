Resilient Covid Strategy Registers with Able Clients

Proactivity by Able in all the safeguards employed by companies to reduce the transmission of Covid-19 allowed the moving company to safely operate and post company-high revenues close to $40 million in 2020. The resolute manner in which the company has continued to work together to remain safe for its employees and its customers may make 2021 the 10 th consecutive year of growth.

Able Human Resources Manager Angie Hall has been the point person on Covid communication for the company since the beginning of the pandemic and is extremely proud of the level of concern and care employees have shown for each other and the organization. "The regimen we have subscribed to is not an easy thing," says Hall, "some remote working necessity has separated long-time employees, we have requested people get tested, we ask employees to think about and alter their behavior outside of work and over holidays, and we now routinely encourage vaccinations. What we thought would be over shortly has turned into a way of life."

Customer Service Manager Melanie Bounds has seen the practices pay off recently as more and more clients request 100% vaccinated crews. "We have Fortune 500 clients that are already asking for this and the level of communication we have established with our employees along with the rigid procedural protocol we have maintained have made responding to these requests very easy for us," says Bounds, "and we are receiving feedback from these companies that is showing our efforts are paying off."

Throughout the pandemic the company's Wellbeing initiative "Alive and Able" has strived to make the changing face of the workplace enjoyable. "We are sharing success stories through social media with each other, we had a long Christmas in July with raffles every day, and we have gotten out of ourselves and helped other people together as a company," says Hall.

The leadership Team at Able long-ago established a procedure for sharing feedback from customers with the whole company, and Melanie Bounds knows this has enhanced employee pride during this tough time. "I send out these comments to the whole company, so I hear what people say and I know this makes people feel good," remarks Bounds, "and we intentionally specify who was on these teams and give them all credit. We care about every one of our employees because they work hard."

Owners Joe and Jim Singleton have gotten used to the idea that these procedures may be around for a while but have not let up one bit when it comes to seeing that they are followed. "We were way ahead of the CDC with what we were asking our employees to do because it was the best way to keep them safe," they note. "Just because mandates are being discussed and OSHA could become involved in vaccination administration does not mean we will have to drastically change the communication and actions we are taking as a company because, once again, our Leadership Team is way out ahead on these issues and we are already confronting them."

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit our website at www.ablemoving.com

SOURCE Able Moving & Storage

Related Links

http://www.ablemoving.com

