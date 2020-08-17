ResiPro No. 4 on QR Top 500 List; remains one of largest remodelers in U.S.

Tim Wooten, Senior Vice President of Construction at ResiPro, is proud of the company's multi-year accomplishment. "Earning a top spot on the QR Top 500 List for a consecutive year is an amazing achievement and a testament to the incredible work that our project managers, estimators, coordinators and entire team are doing on a daily basis, year after year."

ResiPro, the renovation and maintenance division of RESICAP, operates in 34 states and 59 markets with headquarters in Atlanta, GA. The company has grown significantly over the years, landing on the QR Top 500 List at No. 76 in 2017, then moving up to No. 12 in 2018, and finally breaking into the top five last year.

Mr. Wooten's sentiment was mirrored by Andy Capps, founder and co-CEO of RESICAP. "We have invested so much in our people, our proprietary technology and our processes, so it's rewarding to see our efforts continue to pay off. I am thrilled by what Tim and his team have accomplished."

While renovation is a major revenue driver for the company, ResiPro has also focused on growing other parts of its business, including maintenance and property preservation services. According to Mr. Capps, "While renovation remains a core part of our business, we have also seen the importance of adding new revenue streams and diversifying our service offerings to clients."

Qualified Remodeler is the nation's premier publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies. This year is the 42nd annual QR Top 500 List with gross revenue for all companies on the list topping over $10.4 billion on over one million jobs. Qualified Remodeler's 2020 Top 500 List can be found here: https://www.qualifiedremodeler.com/top-500-2020/

ABOUT RESICAP

RESICAP is the leading vertically integrated solution for institutional owners of single-family residential assets in the United States. Primary services include acquisition and valuation, construction, maintenance, property preservation, leasing, property management, and dispositions. To learn more about RESICAP, visit resicap.com.

SOURCE ResiPro

Related Links

http://resicap.com

