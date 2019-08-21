ResiPro now No. 3 largest remodeler in the U.S.; rises on QR Top 500 List

The ranking is a significant jump from last year, where ResiPro (formerly known as Ameritrust Residential Services) placed No. 12 on the 2018 QR Top 500 List. Tim Wooten, Senior Vice President for Construction, anticipated the rise. "We experienced significant growth over the past year, vastly expanding our operations and quadrupling our revenue," he said. "Our goal is to continue that growth through new client acquisition and denser market penetration."

Since 1978 the QR Top 500 has tracked the industry's largest and most successful companies. In 2019, the Top 500 represented $10 billion in remodeling sales volume on over one million jobs.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty," says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O'Toole. "These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success."

The year 2019 has been an exciting one for ResiPro's parent company, RESICAP. In addition to the 2019 QR Top 500 List ranking, RESICAP was ranked No. 247 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List, the second time the company has landed on the list. "We've had quite a run these past few years," says Andy Capps, founder and co-CEO, "and seeing what our ResiPro division has accomplished in such a short time is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team."

Qualified Remodeler's 2019 Top 500 List can be found at https://www.qualifiedremodeler.com/top-500/.

ABOUT RESICAP

RESICAP is the leading vertically integrated solution for institutional owners of single-family residential assets in the United States. Primary services include acquisition and valuation, construction, maintenance, property preservation, leasing, property management, and dispositions. To learn more about RESICAP, visit resicap.com.

SOURCE RESICAP

Related Links

http://www.resicap.com

