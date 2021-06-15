ResMan Acquires Investor Deal Room

PLANO, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ResMan®, a leading property management SaaS platform provider, today announces that it has acquired Investor Deal Room, an investor portal and investor management SaaS solution that helps real estate syndicators automate investor subscriptions and improve reporting, communication and transparency with investors. This acquisition continues ResMan's focus on providing property management companies with the technology solutions they need to grow and operate their businesses more efficiently.

"Managing relationships with investors is a critical aspect of business operations for many of our customers and we're excited to add this capability to our offering," said Paul Bridgewater, ResMan CEO. "Investor Deal Room aligns so well with ResMan's focus because the technology is powerful, yet easy to use so it drives efficiency and cost savings around raising capital and communicating with investors."

Investor Deal Room offers the multifamily industry an alternative to traditional investor management platforms – one that is full-featured, intuitive and easy to use for both fundraisers and investors. The solution supports all phases of the investment lifecycle – from marketing a new investment opportunity to onboarding investors, receiving capital, storing documents, providing updates and managing distributions.

"ResMan's focus on helping property management companies increase efficiency and facilitate growth with innovative property management capabilities aligns really well with what Investor Deal Room is doing for the investor management side of the business," said Josiah Mann, Investor Deal Room CEO. "Now as part of ResMan's offering, Investor Deal Room customers will have access to a much broader set of innovative business management capabilities and ResMan customers will benefit from an investor management solution that will help them manage deals more efficiently and support their investors with a seamless experience throughout the deal cycle."

ResMan will continue to market, sell, develop, operate, and support Investor Deal Room as a brand and SaaS solution separate from the ResMan platform. Those interested in learning more about Investor Deal Room can register for a webinar being held on Tuesday, June 29th at 2pm CT.

ABOUT RESMAN

ResMan is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before. For more information, visit us at www.myresman.com or engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

ABOUT INVESTOR DEAL ROOM

Investor Deal Room is an investor management software that helps commercial real estate sponsors raise capital more efficiently, report to investors, and manage documents. The Investor Deal Room platform is known throughout the industry for its intuitive investor experience and best-in-class fundraising process that save sponsors more time through better design.

