Resolute Capital Partners Announces $20 Million Investment Commitment in Finance Technology Leverage LLC

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners, announced today the company has committed to a $20 million investment in Finance Technology Leverage LLC, a global private equity firm, to finance technological innovations in energy, life sciences, industrial technology, and aerospace that strives to redefine the future.

"Rarely is a company created with the vision of solving some of the world's greatest challenges," said Thomas Powell, senior managing partner and founder of Resolute Capital Partners. "Finance Technology Leverage believes no challenge is too great, and they have brought together a world-class team of scientists and engineers that turn dreams into reality. Our investment in FTL demonstrates our steadfast commitment to their revolutionary capabilities and overall humanitarian mission."

Finance Technology Leverage utilizes its subsidiary, Breakwater Insurance, to fund large, complex and high-risk projects through the creation of specialized financial structures that help mitigate risk to its investors. FTL's unique approach enables the company to attract financing for new innovations, and allows challenging projects, such as Rotary Rocket Company—a pioneer in the private launch-vehicle revolution during the 1990's, to become a reality.

"At Finance Technology Leverage we believe investment moves society and work hard to leverage innovation that will advance humanity," said Frederick Giarrusso, chief executive officer and founder of Finance Technology Leverage. "Twenty years ago, it was space technology; today, in addition to aerospace, we are invested in forward-thinking projects in energy and biotech."

As private equity investors, Resolute's senior executives seek to identify early-stage companies in finance, healthcare, and regulatory technology that present strong investment opportunities and advance emerging technologies. They are focused on proven or high-potential companies and work closely with them to facilitate growth and maximize market share.

About Resolute Capital Partners

Resolute Capital Partners is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas, and Minneapolis. It employs a seasoned executive team that has placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers. Resolute contributes professional expertise and multi-level support to companies to help them realize their visions through structured transactions proven management techniques with the potential to create flexibility and opportunity. Since its founding in 2010, Resolute Capital Partners has raised over $230 million in its various energy, technology, and real estate funds. By partnering with issuers beyond Wall Street, Resolute is bringing capital to worthy projects.

For more information, please visit www.resolutecapitalpartners.com.

About Finance Technology Leverage

Finance Technology Leverage is a global private equity firm, financing technological innovations that can redefine the future. The company focuses on energy, life sciences, industrial technology, and aerospace. Finance Technology Leverage funds large complex and high-risk projects, by creating specialized financial structures which are extremely attractive to investors. Finance Technology Leverage's unique approach is built on the company's deep experience financing market-leading innovations. Finance Technology Leverage is the team that has successfully realized such challenging projects as Rotary Rocket Company, which started the private launch vehicle revolution. Together we leverage innovation to advance the dreams of humanity.

For more information, please visit www.ftlcap.com.

