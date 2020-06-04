Resolute Capital Partners Announces Investment in Routinify

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners ("RCP"), announced today the company has completed a $1.5 million equity investment in Routinify, a technology-based, remote healthcare solutions company. RCP leadership believes that technology companies within the healthcare, financial services, and regulatory sectors are defensible due to each sector's immense national and global demands.

"We see that Routinify's technology-enabled home healthcare services are the future of eldercare and rehabilitation services within our community, especially as our population ages in a COVID-19 era," said Thomas Powell, senior managing partner and founder of Resolute Capital Partners. "Routinify's technology provides a critical service to its customers, and it is led by an experienced executive team which has the experience to grow the organization into a household name. It's founder and CEO, Pat Kelly, has successfully led or served as a key member of the leadership team for three start-up exits which were eventually acquired by companies such as Cisco, Nice Systems and TTEC."

Routinify provides comprehensive care for seniors and those with in-home or remote care needs through their WellAssist™ program. The WellAssist™ program collects real-time data from wearable and medical devices, as well as in-home sensors and the patient's own interaction with the at-home devices. Together, this information is utilized to create a fully customizable, holistic solution that allows 24/7 engagement between the aging family member, the family and any additional caregivers.

"I am thrilled to partner with Resolute Capital Partners," said Pat Kelly, CEO and founder of Routinify. "Resolute Capital's technology fund helps entrepreneurial ventures meet their potential, and I believe Routinify will play a vital role throughout our communities as families and healthcare practitioners seek to find new ways to provide quality in-home care for aging adults, while limiting exposure for both the aging adult and the healthcare providers to pathogens. In the coming months, I expect demand for home-based TeleCare to increase as individuals reconsider enrolling loved ones in managed facilities, and as others consider options for bringing their loved ones back home."

Resolute Capital Partners' senior executives seek to identify emerging trends and advancements in the fintech, healthtech, and regtech fields that present strong investment opportunities. They focus on proven or high-potential, early-stage companies in these three key sectors with the aim of facilitating each company's growth and maximizing their market share.

About Resolute Capital Partners

Resolute Capital Partners ("RCP") is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas and Minneapolis, that employs a seasoned executive team which has placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers. RCP contributes professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies that help them realize their vision in structuring transactions, and offers proven management techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity. Since its founding in 2010, RCP has raised over $230 million in its various energy, technology, and real estate funds. By partnering with issuers beyond Wall Street, RCP is bringing capital to worthy projects.

For more information, please visit www.resolutecapitalpartners.com.

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Resolute Capital Partners

Related Links

https://www.resolutecapitalpartners.com

