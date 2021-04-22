Resolute Capital Partners Chooses Vertalo for Investor Onboarding & Data Management Services

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital"), a private equity firm that actively invests in and manages investments in the energy, real estate, and technology sectors has chosen Vertalo, an investor-focused digital asset management platform, to redesign its investment onboarding and data management platform.

Resolute Capital employs a seasoned network of professionals uniquely positioned to guide projects throughout various economic cycles. Its executive management team is skilled at identifying and structuring opportunities that align the interests of investors, borrowers, and fund managers, and the company's scalable infrastructure supports all investment cycles. By partnering with the issuers throughout the funding process, Resolute Capital helps bring capital to worthy projects.

"Resolute Capital has experienced significant growth in our diverse selection of product offerings and the number of investors we serve," said Steve Tafoya, Managing Partner and EVP Operations, Resolute Capital Partners. "We pride ourselves in providing a high level of service to our investors and chose Vertalo to help us reengineer and optimize our investor onboarding and associated data management process. Our goal through this partnership is for the end-user to have an easy and enjoyable experience."

Dave Hendricks, CEO & cofounder of Vertalo, says, "The team at Vertalo is proud to have been chosen by Resolute Capital Partners to transform their mission-critical investor onboarding process. Vertalo is dedicated to improving access, and investor experience related to, private equity and real estate investments like those offered by Resolute Capital and its affiliates. The process of getting to know Resolute Capital's team and culture has solidified our belief that the next generation of investment products will come through better firms who take the investor user experience as seriously as Resolute Capital does."

Vertalo will be implementing its Vertalo I/O SaaS investor onboarding platform over the next 12 months in concert and co-development with the Resolute Capital team. Vertalo I/O, developed in response to a lack of offerings to assist issuers and Broker Dealers, has been developed and piloted over the last year with 5 Vertalo clients who have been raising or supporting their clients' fundraising efforts using Vertalo's B2B SaaS platform. The public availability of Vertalo I/O was previously announced in late March 2021.

About Vertalo

Launched after their own March 2018 STO, Vertalo is a B2B SaaS company founded to map the gaps between primary and secondary trading of digital securities offerings. As the 'Operating System for Digital Assets', Vertalo is focused on connecting and enabling the digital asset economy, providing an industry-leading cap table and investor onboarding solution that facilitates direct ownership and direct listing of any private asset. In addition to offering direct issuance services to private companies, Vertalo also offers white-label, licensed, and joint venture opportunities to capital advisors, broker-dealers, and investment banks. A subsidiary of SeriesX, Vertalo is headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in New York City and Seoul. Learn more about SeriesX and Vertalo at www.vertalo.io.

About Resolute Capital Partners

Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital") is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas, and Minneapolis. Having placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers, its seasoned executive team has vast experience managing investments during distressed markets. Resolute Capital contributes professional expertise and multi-level support to companies, helping them realize their vision and creating the potential for flexibility and opportunity. Since its founding in 2010, Resolute Capital has raised over $560 million in its various energy, technology, and real estate funds. By partnering with issuers beyond Wall Street, Resolute Capital is bringing capital to worthy projects.

For more information, please visit www.resolutecapitalpartners.com.

SOURCE Vertalo