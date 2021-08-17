Resolute Capital Partners Donates $10,000 Toward the Founding of the University of Nevada, LaunchNevada Entrepreneurship Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital"), a private equity firm that actively invests in and manages investments in real estate, technology, and energy, announced today that it has donated $10,000 towards the University of Nevada, LaunchNevada entrepreneurship program. The donation will go directly towards funding the establishment of the new program, designed to teach young entrepreneurs the skills necessary to introduce, operate, and grow a sustainable business in a real-world setting.

"We are extremely proud to have the opportunity to contribute to the founding of the University of Nevada's LaunchNevada program," said Thomas J. Powell, Resolute Capital's founder. "LaunchNevada provides tomorrow's founders and executives with the chance to learn important entrepreneurial principles in an environment that is as close to an actual business as possible. The innovative methodologies they will acquire in this setting will provide them with the different skills needed to build a sustainable business. I wish this had been available when I was in school!"

LaunchNevada aims to provide future business leaders with experiential learning opportunities in which they can apply their abilities learned in the classroom. During the semester long course, teams will develop and then pitch business plans to potential investors in hopes of getting funded. In the spring, the funded teams will launch as official business entities with the goal of generating revenue throughout the semester. Each business will also have to report to "shareholders" or a "board" comprised of local community members and must demonstrate a sustainable and innovative concept that provides value to the local area.

"I'd like to thank Thomas and the team at Resolute Capital Partners for their investment in the future of entrepreneurs on the University of Nevada, Reno campus," said Greg Mosier, Dean of The College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno. "This gift is a great enhancement of the educational resources for students interested in one day owning and operating their own businesses."

Resolute Capital's donation to LaunchNevada is the latest of the firm's multiple philanthropic endeavors. Throughout its lifetime, Resolute Capital has reinforced its dedication to the community and the future leaders of the finance industry through actions such as adopting a polling station during the last election, creating classrooms for children affected by the pandemic, and establishing the Marcy Olson Memorial Scholarship, awarded annually to a female student pursuing a career in business or finance.

Enrollment for LaunchNevada is expected to begin soon. Similar programs have found success at UCLA, MIT, and Columbia University.

About Resolute Capital Partners

Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital") is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas, and Minneapolis. Having placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers, its seasoned executive team has vast experience managing investments during all market cycles. Resolute Capital contributes professional expertise and multi-level support to companies, helping them realize their vision and creating the potential for flexibility and opportunity. Since its founding in 2010, Resolute Capital has raised over $560 million in its various real estate, technology, and energy funds. By partnering with issuers beyond Wall Street, Resolute Capital is bringing capital to worthy projects.

For more information, please visit www.resolutecapitalpartners.com.

Contact: Rebecca Cleary

Spotlight Marketing Communications

714-795-1054

[email protected]

SOURCE Resolute Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.resolutecapitalpartners.com

