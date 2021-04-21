Resolute Capital Partners Enlists Midshore Consulting Limited to Help Develop and Implement its New International Feeder Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital"), the private equity firm which helps facilitate the growth of proven and early-stage companies across various industries, announced it has expanded its reach into the international marketplace. To achieve this Resolute Capital appointed Midshore Consulting Limited ("Midshore Consulting"), the award-winning, Guernsey-based regulatory consultancy, to create the architecture for and orchestrate the implementation of its new international feeder fund.

"Together with our distribution partner, Beacon Global Group, we at Resolute Capital resolved to internationalize our operations in order to better serve our non-U.S. investors," said Thomas J. Powell, Resolute Capital's senior managing partner. "We are very excited to have the opportunity to work together with Midshore Consulting, a recognized leader in the international fund space with more than 25 years of experience. Working together with Midshore Consulting, we performed extensive research to find the right combination of regulation and structure to match both the design of the underlying funds and our own international aspirations. We found that Guernsey appears to provide the right regulatory environment to offer a potentially beneficial solution for our international investors."

Guernsey, an island in the English Channel off the coast of Normandy, is a well-established fund domicile and a leading offshore financial center. By establishing feeder funds which can be sold to clients across many international jurisdictions, Resolute Capital can allow its investors outside of the United States the opportunity to invest in Resolute Capital's core U.S. offering in a manner that is much more tax efficient.

"Midshore Consulting is pleased to have worked with Resolute Capital Partners on the first stages of their internationalization project," said Christopher Jehan, Midshore Consulting's founder, managing director and principal consultant. "Midshore's decades of specialist international fund experience was complemented by Resolute Capital's drive and ambition to break out of their domestic market. The two firms worked together to design and then implement the best structure to meet Resolute Capital's ambitions. The resulting feeder fund structures can be sold internationally, accessing new markets under Midshore's CompassFunds service as Resolute Capital's global reach continues to extend."

Working together, Resolute Capital, Beacon Global Group and Midshore Consulting will continue to work to identify subsequent marketing jurisdictions. In addition, Midshore Consulting will provide advice regarding the regulatory and legal requirements of accessing these new markets.

About Resolute Capital Partners

Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital") is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas, and Minneapolis. Having placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers, its seasoned executive team has vast experience managing investments during distressed markets. Resolute Capital contributes professional expertise and multi-level support to companies, helping them realize their vision and creating the potential for flexibility and opportunity. Since its founding in 2010, Resolute Capital has raised over $560 million in its various energy, technology, and real estate funds. By partnering with issuers beyond Wall Street, Resolute Capital is bringing capital to worthy projects.

For more information, please visit www.resolutecapitalpartners.com.

About Beacon Global Group

Based out of Atlanta, Beacon Global Group helps individuals and businesses navigate the complexities that occur with global mobility and expansion. Uniquely positioned at the center of a wide network of global relationships with banks, accountants, lawyers, tax specialists and international financial planners, Beacon Global Group helps to enable professional service groups to grow their business by connecting and serving the needs of Americans, wherever they may be located.

For more information, please visit www.beaconglobalgroup.com.

About Midshore Consulting Limited

Founded on September 1st, 2016 and led by a principal with over 25 years of experience, Midshore Consulting Limited ("Midshore") is an award-winning Guernsey-based regulatory consultancy with a vision to help its clients grow and adapt to constant change. Midshore's core services relate to domestic, cross-border and international regulation, as well as professional and bespoke training solutions. Our team are also able to offer marketing, web, desktop and app development along with search engine optimization. Midshore also operates a number of sub-brands, allowing for assistance for financial services with cross-border business offerings, online training, and more. In late 2019, Midshore expanded its geographic presence with a joint venture in Florida, Midshore Consulting USA LLC.

Visit www.midshoreconsulting.com to learn more.

Contact: Rebecca Cleary

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1462

[email protected]

SOURCE Resolute Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.resolutecapitalpartners.com

