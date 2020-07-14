Resolute Capital Partners Expands Sales Team with Appointment of Jessica Neill and Steven Hill

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in the commercial real estate, energy and technology sectors, announced today that Jessica Neill and Steven Hill have joined the company as vice president, national accounts and director of sales-east, respectively. Resolute Capital's growing sales team markets its investments through independent broker-dealers, registered investment advisors and other independent agents.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jessica and Steven to the Resolute Capital team," said Shawn O'Shaughnessy, National Capital Markets Manager of Resolute Capital Partners "We have rapidly ramped up and are expanding our investment platform to include the independent broker-dealer and RIA investment community. Their strong communication and financial services backgrounds will help us reach additional advisors throughout the country."

Neill joins Resolute Capital with more than ten years of experience in the sales and marketing of real estate and other alternative investments. As vice president, national accounts, she will be responsible for procuring new selling agreements, as well as increasing the company's visibility in the marketplace.

Neill previously served as director, national accounts at Legendary Capital where she was responsible for building the selling group and establishing distribution strategies for all Legendary Capital products. Neill holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 registrations. She received her bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communications from Arizona State University.

Hill joins Resolute Capital as director of sales for the company's Eastern territory. He has a wealth of experience in the space, having sold a wide range of alternative investments, including tax-advantaged real estate offerings, 1031 Delaware statutory trusts, business development companies, real estate investment trusts, and more. Hill will be responsible for growing sales throughout Resolute Capital's various distribution channels.

Prior to Resolute Capital, Hill served as regional vice president for the company's southeast region at Capital Square Realty Advisors. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 registrations and is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University.

About Resolute Capital

Resolute Capital Partners is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas, and Minneapolis. It employs a seasoned executive team that has placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers. Resolute Capital contributes professional expertise and multi-level support to companies helping them realize their vision by structuring transactions and offers proven management techniques with the potential to create flexibility and opportunity. By partnering with issuers beyond Wall Street, Resolute Capital is bringing capital to worthy projects.

