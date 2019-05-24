Resolute Stockholders Vote in Favor of Each Proposal at Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today held its annual meeting of stockholders in Cleveland, Tennessee. A total of 83,967,574 shares, or 92.17% of the outstanding shares, were voted at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favor of each proposal, including the re-election of eight director nominees and the election of one new Board member appointed on January 31, 2019, by a 91.17% majority:

NOMINEE FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN NON-VOTES # of shares % # of shares % # of shares Randall C. Benson 74,633,619 92.25 1,213,011 1.50 5,057,353 3,063,591 Suzanne Blanchet 75,096,530 92.83 748,236 0.92 5,059,217 3,063,591 Jennifer C. Dolan 74,724,118 92.36 1,121,343 1.39 5,058,522 3,063,591 Richard D. Falconer 74,541,226 92.14 1,305,351 1.61 5,057,406 3,063,591 Jeffrey A. Hearn 74,843,072 92.51 1,004,053 1.24 5,056,858 3,063,591 Yves Laflamme 74,975,147 92.67 871,613 1.08 5,057,223 3,063,591 Bradley P. Martin 73,756,299 91.17 2,090,278 2.58 5,057,406 3,063,591 Alain Rhéaume 74,549,140 92.15 1,296,708 1.60 5,058,135 3,063,591 Michael S. Rousseau 74,545,508 92.14 1,295,430 1.60 5,063,045 3,063,591

The other proposals on which stockholders voted favorably included:

The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2019 fiscal year.

An advisory vote to approve compensation of the company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the proxy statement.

A vote to approve the company's 2019 Equity Incentive Plan and its material terms, as disclosed in the proxy statement.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers, which are marketed in close to 70 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

