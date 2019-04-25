Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2019

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of ASSA ABLOY AB was held on Thursday 25 April 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Adoption of income statements and balance sheets and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting adopted the parent company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets. The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2018.



Dividend

The Annual General Meeting approved the dividend of SEK 3,50 per share proposed by the Board of Directors and the CEO. The record date for the dividend was set at Monday 29 April 2019 and the dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB starting on Friday 3 May 2019.



Election of the Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Lars Renström, Carl Douglas, Eva Karlsson, Birgitta Klasén, Lena Olving, Sofia Schörling Högberg and Jan Svensson as members of the Board of Directors. Lars Renström was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Carl Douglas was re-elected as Vice Chairman.



The Annual General Meeting re-elected the registered audit firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor for the time period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2020.



Remuneration to the Board of Directors and the auditor

The total remuneration of the Board of Directors will amount to SEK 6,675,000 (excluding remuneration for committee work). Auditor fees shall be paid according to contract.



Resolution regarding establishment of guidelines for remuneration to senior management

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt guidelines for remuneration to the senior management, with the main principle that remuneration and other employment conditions for senior management should be in line with market conditions and be competitive.



Resolution regarding authorization to repurchase and transfer Series B shares in the company

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions, repurchase Series B shares in the company for the period up until the Annual General Meeting 2020. The repurchase shall maximum comprise so many Series B shares that the company's holding does not at any time exceed 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company.

Resolution regarding a long-term incentive program

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' previously published proposal, to implement a long-term incentive program for senior executives and key employees within the ASSA ABLOY Group ("LTI 2019").



Full details on the proposals adopted by the Annual General Meeting are available at www.assaabloy.com.



About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,500 employees and sales of SEK 84 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

