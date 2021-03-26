Resolutions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius AG

GÖTTINGEN, Germany, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's virtual Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, shareholders granted discharge to the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board and approved the boards' proposals by a large majority. They passed the resolution to pay dividends of 0.71 euros per preference share and 0.70 euros per ordinary share. The total amount disbursed will be 48.2 million euros. Prior-year dividends were 0.36 euros per preference share and 0.35 euros per ordinary share.

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions complementary technologies. In fiscal 2020, the company earned sales revenue of some 2.34 billion euros. At the end of 2020, nearly 11,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

