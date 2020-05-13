Resolutions of the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG

GÖTTINGEN, Germany, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG approved the Executive Board's recommendation to submit a proposal to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, which is now a virtual meeting scheduled for June 26, 2020, to pay dividends of 0.36 euro per preference share and 0.35 euro per ordinary share. Prior-year dividends were 0.62 euro and 0.61 euro per preference share and per ordinary share, respectively.

The original dividend proposal of 0.71 euro per preference share and 0.70 euro per ordinary share, as announced February 13, 2020, has been adjusted in light of the ongoing pandemic crisis. Sartorius assumes that it will have to live with considerable uncertainties and risks for still some time to come. Yet at the same time, the current situation offers additional opportunities for further strengthening our portfolio by innovative technologies. Additionally, the company will also make considerable efforts to support people and institutions that have been particularly hit by the pandemic crisis or that play an important role in coping with it.

Sartorius AG had postponed its Annual General Shareholders' Meeting formerly scheduled for March 26, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the associated restrictive rules imposed on meetings. Supervisory Board and Executive Board of the company decided to take advantage of a new legal regulation and hold the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders and their representatives.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language earnings release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German earnings release is the legally binding version.

Financial calendar

June 26, 2020: Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

July 21, 2020: Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2020)

October 20, 2020: Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2020)

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2019, the company earned sales revenue of some 1.83 billion euros. At the end of 2019, more than 9,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

