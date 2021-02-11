Resolutions of the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG

GÖTTINGEN, Germany, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG resolved at its meeting today to approve an early extension of the appointments of René Fáber as a member of the Executive Board and Head of the Bioprocess Solutions Division, as well as of Gerry Mackay as a member of the Executive Board and Head of the Lab Products & Services Division.

René Fáber (45) has been working for Sartorius since 2002 and has been an Executive Board member of Sartorius AG since January 2019. His appointment has now been extended by five years until December 31, 2026. Gerry Mackay (58) joined Sartorius in 2015 through the acquisition of BioOutsource and has been an Executive Board member of Sartorius AG also since January 2019. The Supervisory Board accepted Gerry Mackay's request to extend his appointment only by two years until December 31, 2023, due to his private plans for the future.

In addition, the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG approved the Executive Board's recommendation to submit a proposal to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on March 26, 2021, to pay dividends for fiscal 2020 of 0.71 euros per preference share and 0.70 euros per ordinary share. Therefore, the total amount disbursed under this proposal would be 48.2 million euros. Prior-year dividends were 0.36 euros per preference share and 0.35 euros per ordinary share.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language press release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German press release is the legally binding version.

February 18, 2021: Annual press conference and publication of the 2020 Annual Report

March 26, 2021: Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting

April 21, 2021: Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2021)

July 21, 2021: Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2021)

October 20, 2021: Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2021)

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions complementary technologies. In fiscal 2020, the company earned sales revenue of some 2.34 billion euros according to its preliminary figures. At the end of 2020, nearly 11,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

