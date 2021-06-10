Resolve Acquires Ayehu to Expand Intelligent Automation Adoption Across Enterprise IT

IT teams today face tremendous pressure to keep critical services and applications running at a much greater capacity as people continue voraciously consuming digital services. With Ayehu's no code SaaS offering, the Resolve Actions hyperautomation product line enables IT operations teams to deploy automation quickly and easily with out-of-the-box capabilities for the fastest time to value, while continuing to support customization for the most complex and unique environments.

The acquisition is the second that Resolve has made in the past 18 months, further demonstrating the company's commitment to innovation, and helping enterprise IT teams transform their operations with intelligent automation.

"As we've watched the IT automation market evolve, we've seen two distinct needs emerge. There are those organizations that need to prioritize a fast time to value with out-of-the-box functionality, and those that need more powerful orchestration and integration capabilities to automate very complex, custom, and unique processes," says Vijay Kurkal, Resolve CEO. "With the acquisition of Ayehu, Resolve can now serve the full spectrum of IT automation needs under one umbrella."

"Ayehu's vision is to democratize enterprise IT automation and to accelerate adoption by making it easy to use and operate, allowing enterprise IT teams to rapidly achieve value," says Gabby Nizri, co-founder and CEO of Ayehu. "By joining Resolve, with its backing by Insight Partners, we can now turbocharge our innovation and journey toward making automation available for everyone via SaaS."

The Ayehu NG product will be rebranded as a new edition of the Resolve Actions platform for enterprises that need an easy to deploy, out-of-box solution for rapid time to value. Resolve will aggressively scale its growth by further investing in both products, increasing the intelligence and functionality of the Actions product family.

"With the mounting challenges and pressure IT operations face today, automation is an absolute necessity, and we see the market at a tipping point," says Mike Triplett, Managing Director at Insight and Chairman of the Board. "With this acquisition, Resolve is positioned to be a category leader in automation."

"Since its founding, Ayehu has dedicated itself to the mission of automating the many tedious, repetitive tasks associated with IT operations," said Ron Sege, Partner at Benhamou Global Ventures and Chairman of Ayehu. "We are extremely pleased that this powerful combination with Resolve will preserve this mission and, in fact, expand on it."

Resolve CEO Vijay Kurkal will lead the combined company. Ayehu co-founder Gabby Nizri will serve as Chief Strategy Officer, where he will play an integral role leading the product vision and strategy going forward.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Lincoln International served as the exclusive financial advisor to Ayehu on the transaction.

About Resolve Systems

Resolve helps IT teams achieve agile, autonomous operations with an industry-leading enterprise automation and AIOps platform. By combining insights from artificial intelligence with powerful, cross-domain automation, Resolve handles a wide array of IT operations – from dependency mapping, event correlation, and predictive analytics to intelligently automating actions based on those findings. Purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity, Resolve enables organizations to maximize operational efficiency, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. See why the Fortune 1000, leading MSPs, and the largest communication service providers on the planet trust Resolve to power millions of automations every day. Learn more at resolve.io or follow us on Twitter @ResolveSystems .

About Ayehu

Ayehu provides an Intelligent automation and orchestration platform purpose-built for IT Operations and ITSM organizations looking to automate manual processes. Ayehu is a No-Code IT Automation Platform deployed by over 200 enterprise companies, including those in the Fortune 500, across IT Service Management, IT Infrastructure and Cloud Operations to accelerate the mean time to resolution of incidents by 90%, reduce service desk ticket volume by 70%, cut IT operation costs by as much as 55%, and drive customer satisfaction. Ayehu's principal investors include Benhamou Global Ventures, KEC Ventures, and Novarian Palomar.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

