Resolve Systems Named a Strong Performer in Infrastructure Automation by Independent Research Firm

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Systems®, a leader in enterprise automation and AIOps, has today been named a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Infrastructure Automation Platforms, Q3 2020." This report evaluates how the 13 most significant infrastructure automation platform providers measure up and helps infrastructure and operations professionals select the right solution for their needs.

The Forrester report states that "Resolve Systems has increasingly been interested in applying intelligence to automation, and the acquisition of FixStream provides a greater opportunity to do so. The Resolve Platform is better than most of its competitors in terms of orchestration and access governance."

The report goes on to say that "Resolve Systems' solution is a good fit for enterprises that want to leverage AIOps with their infrastructure automation while also having solid orchestration capabilities."

Resolve received the highest scores possible in the orchestration and other automation criteria, as well as in the product vision and execution roadmap criteria.

"We are thrilled to have been identified by Forrester as a Strong Performer within the infrastructure automation space," said Vijay Kurkal, CEO at Resolve Systems. "I'm proud that our integration of AIOps with intelligent automation has been recognized as we strive to help organizations cope with the challenges posed by increasing IT complexity and achieve the long-awaited promise of 'self-healing IT.'"

About Resolve Systems

Resolve helps IT teams achieve agile, autonomous operations with an industry-leading, enterprise automation and AIOps platform. By combining insights from artificial intelligence with powerful, cross-domain automation, Resolve handles a wide array of IT operations – from dependency mapping, event correlation, and predictive analytics to intelligently automating actions based on those findings. Purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity, Resolve enables organisations to maximise operational efficiency, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. See why the Fortune 1000, leading MSPs, and the largest communication service providers on the planet trust Resolve to power millions of automations every day. Learn more at resolve.io or follow us on Twitter @ResolveSystems.

