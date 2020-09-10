Resolve Wins Gold Stevie® Award In 2020 International Business Awards®

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Systems®, a leader in IT automation and AIOps, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Digital Process Automation category in The 17th Annual International Business Awards® today.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

Resolve won in the Digital Process Automation Business Technology Solution category, which recognizes the best solutions for automating complex workflows and digital business processes.

Resolve's automation & AIOps platform is designed to revolutionize IT operations by addressing the multifaceted challenges presented by digital transformation — namely explosive infrastructure growth and increasing IT complexity. Resolve offers the unique ability to combine insights from artificial intelligence with powerful automation capabilities that are built to scale with modern IT environments. Delivering a closed loop of discovery, analysis, detection, prediction, and automation, Resolve fuels agile, autonomous IT operations on the path to providing truly self-healing IT.

The Stevie judges called Resolve, "A true game changer platform." They were impressed by Resolve's position "at the forefront of cutting-edge technology," adding that, "the value provided to organizations is commendable."

"It is an honor to win a Gold Stevie Award, underscoring Resolve's commitment to innovating automation solutions that enable our customers to succeed," said Vijay Kurkal, CEO of Resolve. "Our goal is to help IT teams improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, accelerate incident response, achieve unprecedented performance, and streamline service delivery. As we adjust to new ways of working during the pandemic, this award further validates the role of automation and AIOps in tackling the many challenges facing IT teams today, including the rapid shift to digital channels for core business processes, support for remote workforces, and ensuring infrastructure resilience."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.

"Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year's International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we've seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

Today Resolve also announced that it is the only vendor to achieve the highest ranking in every category of EMA's New AIOPs Radar Report.

Resolve helps IT teams achieve agile, autonomous operations with an industry-leading, enterprise automation and AIOps platform. By combining insights from artificial intelligence with powerful, cross-domain automation, Resolve handles a wide array of IT operations – from dependency mapping, event correlation, and predictive analytics to intelligently automating actions based on those findings. Purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity, Resolve enables organizations to maximize operational efficiency, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. See why the Fortune 1000, leading MSPs, and the largest communication service providers on the planet trust Resolve to power millions of automations every day. Learn more at resolve.io or follow us on Twitter @ResolveSystems.

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

