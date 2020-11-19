Resonai Launches Vera Concierge, an Augmented Reality, Artificially Intelligent App for Retail Outlets and Commercial Buildings

Vera Concierge provides personalized assistance, indoor navigation, and context-aware information Tweet this

Vera Concierge is part of the Vera suite of applications for use within any commercial building. Other apps include Vera Universal Controller , which offers a way to manage and control all of a building's IoT-enabled devices from a single, intelligent place; and Vera Maintenance Manager , which uses AR and building intelligence to automate a facility's maintenance processes and improve the efficiency of its maintenance team. The applications draw on Vera's highly accurate 3D semantic understanding of the environment and highly precise positional tracking of users within it.

Building tenants and visitors can use Vera Concierge to check in or register upon their arrival and get personalized, contactless information. The app provides turn-by-turn navigation guiding users to their destinations and offers helpful, context-aware AR content along the way at just the right time and location.

In a retail environment, for example, the app can provide consumers with important product information, deliver engaging, AR-based brand experiences, or simply point out where the restrooms and other facilities are located. The app provides real-time analytics on traffic flows, user behaviors, product interactions, and other valuable data as consumers move through a store or shopping mall, enabling managers to integrate brick and mortar data with ecommerce data to map the complete buyer journey. Vera also delivers new monetization opportunities for building owners by creating new digital real estate that can be monetized through promotions, sponsorships and branding opportunities.

"Goldbeck is committed to delivering the buildings of the future, and that begins with taking a very human-centric approach to technology and the next generation of smart commercial buildings," said Johannes Hengelage, Innovation Manager Operation and Maintenance at GOLDBECK Construction. "Vera gives us the ability to digitize our buildings and roll out innovative applications such as Vera Concierge, Vera Maintenance Manager and others that not only deliver better work environments and experiences for tenants and visitors but also improve workflows and operational efficiencies for our facilities managers."

Vera is a SaaS service that is managed by Vera Control, a desktop application that provides building administrators with a single place to manage all building operations. Vera Control provides administrators with remote management capabilities for one building or a full portfolio, and provides highly accurate 3D visualization, management for all access and permissions, and access to real-time data analytics.

About Resonai

Resonai unifies and connects our digital and physical world to create better human experiences. Our platform Vera®️ transforms commercial buildings into intelligent digital environments for greater operational control and personalized end user experiences. With Vera, building owners and operators can leverage the huge compute power of the cloud to automate processes, increase efficiencies and create engaging AR experiences. Vera provides building owners and operators with new monetization opportunities from the new digital real estate. For more information, visit www.resonai.com .

