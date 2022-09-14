Resonea and Challenger Motor Freight Announce Developmental Partnership

The Resonea family of solutions help improve motor carrier reputations and document their commitment to safety through comprehensive programs of sleep education, screening/testing/treatment, compliance monitoring and reporting.

According to Resonea's chief medical officer Dr. Karen Underwood, "At the center of our system is an FDA-cleared smartphone app that provides drivers an easy way to assess the risk of sleep apnea with an overnight breathing analysis."

Screening with DROWZLE is more private, convenient, comfortable and enables anytime/anywhere testing with confidential results delivered by email in the morning.

According to Steve Newton, Challenger's director of safety, "Driver satisfaction and safety remain top priorities for Challenger and are one of the major reasons we have been frequently selected one of the top fleets to drive for by the Truckload Carriers Association."

Challenger Motor Freight -- As one of North America's largest privately owned transportation and logistics companies, Challenger transports goods across North America as well as internationally with our full range of transportation, logistics, warehousing and distribution services.

Since 1975, we continually strive to surpass previous standards of quality and performance, carving innovation into our culture along the way. We have always been on the forefront of operational and technological advancements allowing us to exceed our customers evolving needs, influence the transportation industry and attain an impressive record of customer satisfaction.

Resonea, Inc. is a sleep health technology company whose mission is to advance the science of sleep health to improve performance, safety and quality of life. Resonea offers solutions to companies looking to reduce the effects of fatigue on their workforce and document their investment.

