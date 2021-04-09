Resonetics To Add Second Production Facility In Costa Rica

NASHUA, N.H., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonetics announced today it has leased new manufacturing space in a building a short distance from its current site in the Coyol Free Zone in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The space will be expanded and reconfigured to create a 45,000 square foot production site. The expansion will more than double Resonetics' capacity in Costa Rica following the additions made to its existing site in 2020.

"We continue to see tremendous growth opportunities across our business and are making investments in capacity throughout our manufacturing network," said Tom Burns, Resonetics President & CEO. "Our Costa Rica operation has done a terrific job serving our customers. We will expand our current capabilities and add nitinol processing to capitalize on the advantages of this operation."

Added Don Jones, Senior Vice President, Operations, "Our Costa Rica operation has become the highest producing site in our 10-facility network. With strong local leadership, a talented engineering team, and excellent quality, we're excited to expand the scope and scale of this operation." The site operates 24/7 and is focused on high volume component and sub-assembly production for export and for the local medical device industry. Today, more than 16,000 people work in 60 life sciences companies in Costa Rica, including 8 of the top 30 companies worldwide such as Abbott, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences, Hologic, Medtronic, MicroVention, Philips and Smith & Nephew.

About Resonetics

Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in micro manufacturing and provides contract manufacturing services to the life sciences industry. Resonetics is a leader in laser processing, centerless grinding, nitinol processing, thin-wall stainless steel and precious metal tubing, photochemical machining and other critical machining services. With eight Lightspeed Application Development Labs located strategically to serve MedTech companies around the world, Resonetics is built on a foundation of quality, speed and innovation to deliver best-in-class value with a customer centric approach. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with facilities in the United States, Costa Rica, Israel and Switzerland. Resonetics is owned by Regatta Medical, a portfolio company of GTCR. Learn more at www.resonetics.com

About GTCR and Regatta Medical

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Growth Business Services, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Healthcare and Financial Services & Technology industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ - finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $15 billion in over 200 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Regatta Medical was formed in April 2017 as a partnership between Robert "Chip" Hance, Mark Weishaar, and GTCR. Regatta Medical's mission is to build a leading company in the medical device industry by acquiring outstanding medical device products and services businesses. For more information about Regatta Medical, please visit www.regattamedical.com

