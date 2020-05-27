Resorcinol Market Forecasts to 2025 by Value and Volume

DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Resorcinol Market By End-User Industry (Building & Construction, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Dyes, Explosives and Others), By Manufacturing Process, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Resorcinol Market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

The increase in the product demand is due to growth of various end-user industries such as the rubber & tire industry, pharmaceutical industry, among others. Additionally, rising usage in applications like UV stabilizers, etc., coupled with inherent advantages offered by the chemical is anticipated to add to the growth of the resorcinol market across the globe over the coming years. Moreover, resorcinol is also used to manufacture flame retardants to prevent fires, fungicidal creams & lotions, etc., thereby bolstering the market growth until 2025.

The Global Resorcinol Market is segmented based on end-user industry, manufacturing process, application, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into rubber products, wood adhesives, UV stabilizers, flame retardants, antioxidants, fungicidal creams and others. Out of which, the rubber products dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well which can be accredited to the utility of resorcinol to improve the adhesion of rubber and other materials falling under rubber products category.

Also, the wood adhesives application segment is projected to register high growth in the years to come owing to the use of resorcinol in wood adhesive applications due to its high chemical stability. Moreover, its properties such as being resistant to solvents, acids, saltwater and oil, strong adhesive, ability to withstand wide range of temperatures after curing is boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.

Major players operating in the Global Resorcinol Market include Sumitomo Chemicals, Aldon Corporation, AminoChem, Dynea, Mitsui Chemicals, Napp Technologies, Zhejiang Hongsheng Chemical Co Ltd, Indspec Chemical, Atul Ltd and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Resorcinol Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Resorcinol Market based on end-user industry, manufacturing process, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Resorcinol Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Resorcinol Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Resorcinol Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Resorcinol Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Dihydroxybenzene Production Overview

5.1. By Type (Resorcinol, Catechol, Hydroquinone)

5.2. By Country



6. Global Resorcinol Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By End-user Industry (Building & Construction, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Dyes, Explosives, Others)

6.2.2. By Manufacturing Process (Benzene Sulfonation, Meta-Diisopropylbenzene Peroxidation)

6.2.3. By Application (Rubber Products, Wood Adhesives, UV Stabilizers, Flame Retardants, Antioxidants, Fungicidal Creams, Others)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company (2019)



7. North America Resorcinol Market Outlook



8. Europe Resorcinol Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Resorcinol Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Resorcinol Market Outlook



11. South America Resorcinol Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Sumitomo Chemicals

14.2.2. Aldon Corporation

14.2.3. AminoChem

14.2.4. Dynea

14.2.5. Mitsui Chemicals

14.2.6. Napp Technologies

14.2.7. Zhejiang Hongsheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.2.8. Indspec Chemical

14.2.9. Atul Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6djmb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

