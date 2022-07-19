Clean-label, botanical extract is a game-changer for beverage bottlers fighting Thermophillic Acidophilic Bacteria (TAB)

GIVA'AT HAIM, Israel, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gat Foods, part of International Beer Breweries, Ltd. (IBBL), and Israeli startup Resorcix, Ltd., introduce FLAVORWATCHTM, a breakthrough natural, botanical ingredient with inherent ability to prevent Thermophillic Acidophilic Bacteria (TAB) spoilage in clear, fruit-based beverages.

Resorcix, Gat Foods Launch Natural Solution for Preventing TAB Spoilage

FLAVORWATCH maintains the beverages' organoleptic characteristics, fully retaining original flavor throughout the shelf life, and delivering a durable sensory experience in clear, high-acid still beverages. This innovative solution is poised to create a brighter—and clearer—future for soft drinks.

Gat Foods, a leading provider of fruit-based beverage solutions, partnered with Resorcix, to develop FLAVORWATCH, patent-pending, nature-derived solution to the problem of TAB spoilage. The bacteria strain, which negatively impacts the quality and organoleptic properties of most categories of still, non-alcoholic beverages, had been confounding beverage bottlers for decades.

The story of TAB

TAB refers to a group of nonpathogenic microbes belonging to the Alicyclobacillus family and is ubiquitous in still RTD non-alcoholic drinks. The existence of TAB was first documented in 1982 in Germany after a spoilage outbreak in a commercial pasteurized apple juice brand prompted a major recall. Following a comprehensive lab inquiry, a new family of bacteria was discovered, one that is able to withstand pasteurization and that can multiply rapidly in acidic environments.

TAB originates from certain ingredients frequently used in beverage preparation, such as sugar, pectin, water, and fruit concentrate. GMP measures can reduce TAB but cannot eliminate it entirely. This necessitates periodic batch testing and isolation which is costly and time-consuming, and still not 100% bullet proof.

Pasteurization—one of the common methods used for microbial treatment—does not eliminate heat-resistant TAB spores. In fact, since pasteurization kills most vegetative bacteria and fungi, it actually eliminates microbial competition and stimulates the outgrowth of TAB.

Keeping TABs on Spoilage

Indications of TAB spoilage in beverages include a hazy appearance and, upon opening the bottle, discharge of a smoky, clove-like smell. It also imparts a medicinal off taste. The bacteria multiply shortly following the bottling process, especially in warm weather. Although nonpathogenic, the unpleasant results of TAB contamination typically lead to a large volume of customer complaints and can ultimately trigger a costly recall and shattered reputation.

FLAVORWATCH contains natural compounds with a proven bacteriolytic effect, disintegrating TAB cells in the germination phase. This prevents the bacteria from producing off-flavored and unpleasant smelling metabolites. "The precious rainforest is known to reveal surprising botanical treasures," shares Yehoshua Maor, PhD, pharmacologist, toxicologist, founder and CSO of Resorcix. "Our FLAVORWATCH solution is based on a botanical oleoresin that naturally possesses anti-TAB spoilage properties."

Maintaining Brand Reputation

"Building a CPG brand leaves zero room for failures in quality control," says Shachar Shaine, CEO of Gat Foods. "Consumers deserve full transparency and maximum quality throughout the entire shelf life of a beverage. But while TAB-related recalls can damage a company's image and destroy consumer trust in the brand, we can help bottlers keep their positive brand image."

"Bacteriologists know that spores are almost impossible to eradicate", says Lior Sinai, PhD and CTO of Resorcix. "That's why we were extremely excited to discover natural molecules of plant origin that can eliminate these multi-resistant bacterial spores."

FLAVORWATCH is classified as a natural flavoring by FDA, EFSA, JETRO (Japan), and Israeli Ministry of Health regulations, and appears as such on label. Its mild herbal flavor is so slight it cannot be sensed in the beverage, as only a minimal amount is necessary to maintain the product's clear appearance and sensory attributes. It works throughout the shelf life as a clean-label ingredient.

In both pilot and industrial-scale tests supervised by microbiologist Roni Shapira, PhD, of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, a FLAVORWATCH-treated, pineapple-based, RTD beverage showed zero colonies of Alicyclobacillus over a span of six months. The same beverage continued to maintain its TAB-free status for a further eight months in an independent analysis.

FLAVORWATCH is suitable for a variety of still, clear, RTD beverages, such as fruit beverages, fruity water and iced tea. It is easy to implement and highly cost effective, readily able to be incorporated into beverage bases or syrups in the preparation phase or added directly to the beverage tank before pasteurization. It can reduce the need for added flavorings, as it allows for pasteurization at lower temperatures, making it an energy-efficient solution. This, in turn, substantially reduces the number of lab tests required, shortening time-to-market, and minimizing the risk of recalls.

"FLAVORWATCH is an innovative clean label, natural flavoring that protects the beverage's distinct flavor qualities providing a full guarantee and peace of mind for manufacturers. It provides consumers consistent quality, with no compromise on flavor," notes Hila Bentman, International Marketing Manager for Gat Foods. "It allows beverage companies to ensure consumers the distinctive and continuous sensory experience during the entire shelf life of their soft drinks."

About Resorcix

Resorcix, Ltd. is a FoodTech startup specializing in providing solutions to the growing challenge of bacteria in the food industry. Resorcix was established in 2017 by Dr. Yehoshua Maor who has a PhD in medicinal chemistry of cannabinoids, with vast experience in natural products research. Maor was also postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard Institute of Medicine and coordinator of the Hebrew University Center of Excellence in Agriculture and Environmental Health. In conjunction with microbiologist Lior Sinai, PhD, a former prizewinner of the Israel Society for Microbiology, the team screened several plant extracts and successfully identified and isolated natural compounds shown to exert biological activity against spore-forming bacteria, especially TAB. After several years of extensive R&D, Resorcix partnered with GAT Foods in 2020 to scale up this advanced solution to TAB spoilage.

About Gat Foods

Gat Foods (INTERNATIONAL BEER BREWERIES LTD) is a global supplier of integrated, technology-based fruit solutions, providing advanced bases, compounds and raw materials for the worldwide beverage industry. Founded in 1942, Gat Foods operates in 70 countries providing clients tailor-made solutions and quality products. Gat Foods (IBBL) is owned by the Central Bottling Company (CBC Group), an international group based in Israel, representing leading brands and companies. The group specializes in beverage products including soft drinks, still drinks, water, dairy products, wine, spirits, and beer.

SOURCE Gat Foods and Resorcix