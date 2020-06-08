Resorts Casino Hotel Introduces Plan to Welcome Back Guests and Team Members

The plan includes a significant capital investment to improve air quality, as well as clean and sanitize surfaces across the property. This investment includes the installation of advanced bipolar ionization and UV technology to purify the air and clean surfaces. "We are excited about being one of the safest destinations in our region upon reopening. We will be utilizing what research has shown to be the best sanitization and air quality technology available today," said Mark Giannantonio. "As we adapt to our 'new normal,' we have taken the steps to provide for the safety and well-being of our team members and guests."

Advanced cleaning and decontamination efforts will be done and will include the following:

The installation of UV-C sterilization technology on all escalators to regularly eliminate bacteria and viruses on handrails.

Mobile ultraviolet light technology that is utilized in the nation's top hospitals will be used to clean and disinfect areas including hotel rooms and public restrooms.

Advanced UV technology will also be installed in the air handlers to kill bacteria and viruses.

The installation of a bipolar ionization air purification system which purifies and disinfects the air flowing into a space and reduces the spread of airborne viruses and bacteria resulting in healthier indoor air quality.

Servpro, a professional cleaning company, has disinfected and sanitized the casino complex with their patented electrostatic spraying process.

The Play Safe, Work Safe plan also includes measures to ensure the health and well-being of team members with mandatory health screening and temperature checks. In addition, team members will be thoroughly trained on the CDC and industry-wide health and safety protocols upon returning to work. Team members will still be smiling but under masks and, in many areas, will be serving guests through a plexiglass barrier.

Guests can expect to enjoy first class hotel, dining and gaming experience with some new safety initiatives:

Hotel guests can utilize mobile express check-in and checkout.

Casino and hotel elevators will maintain a maximum occupancy of four people.

Social distancing will be seen throughout the property including on the casino floor where every other slot machine will be available for play and there will be limited seating at all table games.

Seating in Resorts-owned and tenant-operated restaurants will be reduced to provide a comfortable dining experience.

Hand sanitizer stations and hand wipes will be readily available throughout the property for the convenience of both guests and team members.

Resorts Casino Hotel will be ready to welcome guests back when the state indicates that we can open.

Additional information on safety protocols and reopening efforts will be forthcoming as Resorts Casino Hotel looks forward to welcoming back our valued guests, team members and partners soon. Additional updates on bookings, online gaming offerings, current promotions and more are being regularly provided at resortsac.com/covid-19-statement.

