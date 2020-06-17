Resorts Casino Hotel to Install Patented Air Purification System

The installation is part of Resorts' Play Safe, Work Safe plan to responsibly welcome back guests and team members after its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Resorts Casino Hotel has taken extensive measures to ensure that team members and guests are safe when either coming to work or visiting the property.

AtmosAir's BPI technology is proven over 99% effective in neutralizing coronavirus. Tests performed by Microchem Laboratory confirmed that the presence of coronavirus was reduced by 99.92 percent within 30 minutes of exposure to AtmosAir's bi-polar ion technology.

"AtmosAir will provide, research shows, the best air quality technology available today," said Mark Giannantonio, President and CEO of Resorts Casino and Hotel. "We have taken this step to provide our guests with a comfortable, fun, and safe environment."

"We are excited to help Resorts Casino relaunch operations with our public health technology for indoor environmental purification," said Steve Levine, President and CEO of AtmosAir. "As businesses start to reopen, we know how crucial it is to keep people as safe as possible so they can have fun again, and we're honored that we can contribute to that effort with Resorts."

"Casinos have a range of air and surface sanitation needs, and bi-polar ionization is going to help them achieve that, including neutralizing the potential presence of coronavirus," said Tony Abate, Vice President of Operations and Chief Technology Officer for AtmosAir. "From dining to gaming to entertainment, we want Resorts' patrons to enjoy themselves without worrying about the air they're breathing."

AtmosAir's bi-polar ionization devices, installed in HVAC systems, emit Ions into the air in occupied spaces, which proactively attack and neutralize coronavirus, other viruses, germs, bacteria, mold, and other contaminants in the air and on surfaces, therefore rendering them inactive.

Resorts Casino Hotel will be ready to welcome guests back when the state indicates that we can reopen. Additional information on safety protocols and reopening efforts will be made available at resortsac.com/covid-19-statement.

ABOUT RESORTS CASINO HOTEL

Resorts Casino Hotel, a Mohegan Sun Property, brought gaming to Atlantic City in 1978 as the first American casino outside of Nevada. With 21 prime ocean-front acres on the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk in North Beach, the casino resort features 942 guest rooms and suites in two historic hotel towers connected by 80,000-square-ft of world-class casino action. Resorts features two theaters, 10 restaurants, a food court with a variety of eateries, two VIP slot and table player lounges, two casino bars, indoor-outdoor swimming pool, health club and spa, salon and retail shops. Its 64,000 square feet of modern meeting spaces include 24 meeting and function rooms with ocean views and a 13,000 square-foot ballroom.

Winner of 19 Casino Player Magazine 2019 "Best of Gaming Awards," Resorts Casino Hotel has undergone $125 million in renovations, including the all new state-of-the-art Resorts Conference Center, a large $25 million room renovation project and the $35 million Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville-themed entertainment complex with the only year-round beach bar, LandShark Bar & Grill, on the Atlantic City sand. In 2018, Resorts welcomed DraftKings Sportsbook at Resorts, where guests can enjoy live, in-game and general sports betting around the world.

Resorts Casino Hotel is managed by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. For more information, visit our website or call 1.609.340.6300.

ABOUT ATMOSAIR SOLUTIONS

AtmosAir Solutions of Fairfield, CT provides clean green indoor air technology for commercial buildings, health care, hospitals, assisted living, hotels, cruise lines, universities and sports facilities. The company patented bi-polar ionization technology is over 99% effective in neutralizing coronavirus. Tests performed by Microchem Laboratory, one of the world's preeminent laboratories for testing sanitizing products registered by the EPA and FDA, confirmed that the presence of coronavirus was reduced by 99.92 percent within 30 minutes of exposure to AtmosAir's bi-polar ion technology. AtmosAir's clean air technology improves wellness, makes buildings more sustainable, reduces their operational costs and its proven air purification technology is a continuous disinfectant, removing airborne and surface contaminants from indoor spaces. With more than 7,500 installations worldwide, AtmosAir Solutions' patented bi-polar ionization technology suppresses airborne and surface microbials and pathogens, including viruses, bacteria and mold, and reduces odors as well as unhealthy and irritating volatile organic compounds (VOCs). More information can be found at www.atmosair.com

Heather Menzano

609.340.7620

[email protected]

SOURCE Resorts Casino Hotel

