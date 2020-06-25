Resorts Casino Hotel to Install State of the Art Ultraviolet Technology

The installation is part of Resorts' Play Safe, Work Safe plan to responsibly welcome back guests and team members after its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Resorts Casino Hotel has taken extensive measures to ensure that team members and guests are safe when either coming to work or visiting the property. "PurpleSun's mobile FMUV light technology will ensure our sanitization process is by far one of the best in the gaming industry," said Mark Giannantonio, President and CEO of Resorts Casino and Hotel.

PurpleSun's novel light-based technology platform, FMUV Shadowless Delivery™, is unlike any other ultraviolet solution and was a primary line of defense for some of the country's top healthcare institutions such as Hackensack Meridian Health and Northwell Health during the COVID-19 crisis and in the re-opening. PurpleSun provides smart, data-driven and sustainable solutions to automate the process for disinfection of rooms and equipment. The PurpleSun products offer best-in-class efficacy, speed and workflow, treating contaminated areas and equipment for the purposes of disinfection in just 100 seconds with 99.9% efficacy.

"With a combination of our deep industry knowledge and being on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, PurpleSun is equipped to offer greater insight for sustainable environmental health and safety strategies that will benefit our customers in the long term," said Luis F. Romo, chief executive officer and founder, PurpleSun. "Partnering with RESORTS will demonstrate our ability to serve the gaming and hospitality industry to support the health and safety of its guests unlike any resort has seen before. We look forward to empowering Mark and his team."

Resorts Casino Hotel will be ready to welcome guests back on July 2, 2020. Additional information on safety protocols and reopening efforts will be made available at resortsac.com/covid-19-statement.

ABOUT RESORTS CASINO HOTEL

Resorts Casino Hotel, a Mohegan Sun Property, brought gaming to Atlantic City in 1978 as the first American casino outside of Nevada. With 21 prime ocean-front acres on the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk in North Beach, the casino resort features 942 guest rooms and suites in two historic hotel towers connected by 80,000-square-ft of world-class casino action. Resorts features two theaters, 10 restaurants, a food court with a variety of eateries, two VIP slot and table player lounges, two casino bars, indoor-outdoor swimming pool, health club and spa, salon and retail shops. Its 64,000 square feet of modern meeting spaces include 24 meeting and function rooms with ocean views and a 13,000 square-foot ballroom.

Winner of 19 Casino Player Magazine 2019 "Best of Gaming Awards," Resorts Casino Hotel has undergone $125 million in renovations, including the all new state-of-the-art Resorts Conference Center, a large $25 million room renovation project and the $35 million Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville-themed entertainment complex with the only year-round beach bar, LandShark Bar & Grill, on the Atlantic City sand. In 2018, Resorts welcomed DraftKings Sportsbook at Resorts, where guests can enjoy live, in-game and general sports betting around the world.

Resorts Casino Hotel is managed by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. For more information, visit our website or call 1.609.340.6300.

ABOUT PURPLESUN INC.

WWW.PURPLESUN.COM is a New York based technology company on a mission to change the world and provide a sustainable impact to environmental health and safety. PurpleSun designs and manufactures hospital-grade ultraviolet light delivery systems that have been tested in laboratory and clinical trials and approved for safety. Its unique FMUV Shadowless Delivery™ light technology is used for the purpose of disinfecting critical equipment and rooms with the highest efficacy and fastest speed.

PurpleSun is partnered with some of the largest healthcare systems in the United States, and together are on a mission to create the standard for light-based disinfection. PurpleSun aims to become the World's leading brand in sustainable infection prevention solutions for patients, staff and hospitals. PurpleSun's solutions allow for hospital wide application, with one of the only products not requiring evacuation of the room during use. With the fast cycle times, the products can integrate seamlessly with customer operations. As a data driven organization, PurpleSun builds comprehensive and sustainable protocols for its customers that are expandable over time and can be monitored from a mobile application. Technology seminars are offered for continued education based on the latest research published and cited in the American Journal of Infection Control - AJIC and Association of periOperative Registered Nurses - AORN

