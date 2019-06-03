Resource Corporation Of America (RCA) To Begin Year Long Celebration Commemorating 25-Years Of Converting At-Risk Dollars Into Revenue

HOUSTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- June 1, 2019 marks the 25th anniversary for Resource Corporation of America, the leading provider in eligibility solutions for hospitals across the country. Beginning in 1994 with a single client providing a single service, RCA has since experienced widespread growth to become the go-to resource for a variety of solutions that convert a hospital's at-risk dollars into revenue.

In honor of this occasion, RCA has released a silver anniversary logo which will be used throughout the year in conjunction with several planned celebrations.

Chief Operating Officer, Frank Dominguez remarked: "Achieving this milestone showcases the hard work and dedication of a tremendous group of team members, always striving to assist every patient at every facility with integrity, honesty, and compassion. Having been a part of this company since its inception and participating in our achievements has been truly rewarding and I look forward to our continued success tomorrow and each day after that."

Over the last 25 years, RCA has steadily remained a privately owned and operated company assisting hospitals of all sizes, types and ownership structures. We have assisted more than one million of our client partners' patients with direct reimbursements back to the hospitals exceeding more than 2.6 billion dollars.

Though we recognize that 25 years is an important feat, we remain committed in our belief that our company will continually provide more solutions today than we did yesterday.

About Resource Corporation of America

Headquartered in Clear Lakes Shores, Texas, Resource Corporation of America is the go-to resource for solutions that convert a hospital's at-risk dollars into revenue. Working with hundreds of client partners nationwide, we are continually delivering timely and measurable results. We deliver intelligence at every point … Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.

