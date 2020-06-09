Resources for Local Businesses on State COVID-19 Requirements

ALBANY, N.Y., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

As businesses begin to reopen and employees start to go back to the workplace, new policies will need to be instated. New York State requires that all companies have a COVID safety action plan and designate a site safety monitor whose responsibilities include continuous compliance with all aspects of the plan. Implementing these policies and changes may seem challenging, but Catamount Consulting, a national safety training firm, is offering a 1.5-hour training for all companies walking them through each step of the New York State requirements.

In these trainings, they address the "Focus-Four", which are the four primary aspects of a successful COVID safety action plan. Participants will leave the class with a template for their own policies, how to enforce them, as well as train their own staff.

Mandatory, daily health questionnaire Social distancing signs and floor stickers Face covers Hand Sanitizer

Catamount has teamed up with numerous local companies to source hand sanitizer, face covers, and signs and stickers. They also worked with a developer to create an app that allows companies to send and document daily questionnaires to all employees. All items, including the app, can be customized to fit specific needs for any type of company. These items can be purchased for a low cost on the Catamount website.

Catamount has also partnered with local Chambers of Commerce, law firms, and other associations to help reach as many companies as quickly as possible. Scott McKenna, President, Catamount Consulting of New York commented, "We are happy to offer our services during this precarious time to keep employees safe and proactive. So far, our COVID-19 preparation trainings have helped over 3,000 companies in Upstate New York get back to business. We look forward to continuing to equip businesses to open safely, with a solid plan in place to get moving again in New York."

Catamount Consulting is at the forefront of the safety industry. Catamount makes it their goal to help and protect the communities they live and work in. Their affordable, daily, virtual classes make it easy for any company to attend. Contact Catamount today to start planning your businesses' reopening process and keep your employees safe and informed.

