ResourceX offers local governments a framework to act on the American Rescue Plan Act Funds

DENVER, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ResourceX has assembled a comprehensive approach to develop an ARPA strategy and act on your ARPA plan. Through the ResourceX OnlinePBB software, organizations can create proposals or upload an existing list of proposals.

Through this customizable toolset:

Evaluate each proposal with important criteria such as level of complexity or a specific category of Treasury Guidance.

Develop a narrative around each proposal by completing a set of customized proposal evaluation metrics specific to your community.

Apply a scoring method that allows for complete customization of scoring parameters and returns a prioritized list of proposals to consider and incorporate into your budget.

The data created and stored with each proposal is aggregated into an easy-to-use PDF report for budget meetings and Treasury reporting.

ResourceX is hosting a workshop that will demonstrate how local government organizations are already putting this framework into action to ensure their ARPA funds are applied in a manner aligned with Treasury Guidance and their community's priorities.

This is a chance of a lifetime to make sure that we take this bounty of resources and deploy them to make a tremendous difference. At the same time, we have pressures around what is actually eligible. There are other pressures to get resources out the doors as quickly as possible.

For all of those reasons, we understand that this has not been easy to process and to understand what is the best way to use the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in front of us.

-Chris Fabian, CEO, ResourceX

Join ResourceX for this opportunity to pursue a pathway to action, a true framework for developing and implementing your ARPA strategy. Chris Fabian, ResourceX Co-founder and CEO, will lead this webinar Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM CST. Learn more and register here.

Organizations need a reliable, repeatable process that creates accessible data to apply to their decision-making process. The ability to communicate budget decisions increases trust and accountability between citizens and the local government entity. The framework OnlinePBB is built upon provides an important foundation for improving the ability to communicate those decisions.

