RespectAbility Releases 50 State Guides for Voters With Disabilities

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans are voting in record numbers and just before the Vice Presidential debate tonight, the nonpartisan disability group RespectAbility has released 50 state voter guides containing key information on where candidates stand on issues impacting Americans with disabilities.

Three RespectAbility team members holding up signs that say "Earn My Vote." Red and blue borders. Text: 2020 Disability Voter Guide

Voters with disabilities are a massive pool of potential voters who often have been ignored in past elections. However, those voters now are more engaged and active than ever. According to a recent study by Rutgers University, up to 38.3 million eligible voters are people with disabilities. This represents a massive increase in participation by voters with disabilities compared to past elections. Further, millions more Americans have friends or loved ones with disabilities.

"Our polling in 2018 showed that 74 percent of likely voters are touched by disabilities," said RespectAbility chair and former Congressman Steve Bartlett, who was a primary author of the Americans With Disabilities Act. "Our nation was founded on the principle that anyone who works hard should be able to get ahead in life. People with disabilities deserve an equal opportunity to earn an income and achieve independence just like anyone else. Candidates for office who ignore the disability community do so at their peril."

To close the gap between candidates competing for this huge block of potential voters and voters with disabilities who need to know who to cast their ballots for, RespectAbility has systematically reached out to Democratic and Republican candidates for President, Governor and the U.S. Senate. Each campaign was invited to complete their answers to seven key questions covering employment, education, accessibility and inclusion.

This questionnaire builds on candidate outreach work done earlier this year during the Democratic Presidential Primary as well as past work in 2018 and 2016.

Even in states where campaigns did not complete the questionnaires, RespectAbility's diverse team of staff, Fellows and volunteers completed individual state voter guides for all 50 states. Those guides have been compiled online at RespectAbility's nonpartisan blog: https://therespectabilityreport.org/2020/09/22/2020-voter-guide.

With days to go until Election Day, RespectAbility still is accepting responses to the candidate questionnaire from campaigns, so if a candidate has not answered the questions, please invite them to do so. We hope this information will enable voters to make informed decisions in this election. Find full, detailed coverage online: https://therespectabilityreport.org.

RespectAbility is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that fights stigmas and advances opportunities so people with disabilities can fully participate in all aspects of their communities. RespectAbility does not rate or endorse candidates. The questionnaire is purely for educational purposes as voters go to the polls.

Media Contact:

Lauren Appelbaum

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

2020-disability-voter-guide.jpg

2020 Disability Voter Guide

Three RespectAbility team members holding up signs that say "Earn My Vote." Red and blue borders. Text: 2020 Disability Voter Guide

Related Links

2020 State Voter Guides

The RespectAbility Report

SOURCE RespectAbility