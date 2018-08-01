Respected Behavioral Health Leader Gregory D. Drummond Joins WellBridge Hospital San Marcos as Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellbridge Healthcare today announced that Gregory D. Drummond has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the WellBridge Hospital in San Marcos. Mr. Drummond is a seasoned behavioral health executive with strong roots in the San Marcos area.

Drummond played football at Texas State and began his distinguished career in behavioral health at a local community hospital. He has most recently served in Chief Executive and Executive Director rolls with various Healthcare entities.

"We are very fortunate to have someone of Greg's caliber and experience to lead our hospital in San Marcos," said Scott Wilson, Chairman. "Greg brings proven leadership and regional expertise to expand our successful inpatient and outpatient programs. He embodies the passion behind our mission to be the best mental health provider in every community that we serve."

"I am honored and excited to lead WellBridge San Marcos. I look forward to building on our success and expanding services to meet the broader needs of our community. Mental health and wellbeing has been my passion since I graduated from Texas State, and I am thrilled to be back in this area," Drummond said.

WellBridge San Marcos is a behavioral health hospital offering a continuum of behavioral healthcare services, from inpatient beds to outpatient therapy for adults and seniors throughout the Central Texas region.

ABOUT WELLBRIDGE HEALTHCARE

WellBridge Healthcare is a regional leader in behavioral health operating multiple inpatient and outpatient behavioral healthcare locations in Texas. Founded in 2014, WellBridge Healthcare provides innovative behavioral health services to senior and adult patients with a focus on treating cognitive and progressive mental health symptoms. For further information, visit www.wellbridgehealthcare.com

