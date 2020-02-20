Respecting Choices® Becomes First Advance Care Planning Program to be Approved as an Evidence-Based Program by the Administration for Community Living (ACL)

LA CROSSE, Wis., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The country's most established program for Advance Care Planning (ACP) practice and capacity building, Respecting Choices guides organizations and communities worldwide to effectively implement and sustain evidence-based systems that provide person-centered care.

"We're honored to be the first advance care planning program approved as an evidence-based program by the Administration for Community Living," said Dr. Carole Montgomery, MD, Executive Medical Director at Respecting Choices. "Respecting Choices has been collecting evidence for 20+ years and it has all been leading up to this moment. The groups we work with—hundreds of health systems, organizations and communities—recognize the significant importance of advance care planning but are challenged by lack of resources to meet demand. Organizations and communities across the country will now have a tremendous opportunity to implement and effectively scale our sustainable, evidence-based advance care planning program."

Respecting Choices has two programs that work together to embed person-centered decision making as a standard: Advance Care Planning (ACP) and Shared Decision Making in Serious Illness (SDMSI). These programs have been used in over 330 organizations worldwide and validated in 33 research publications, providing a robust foundation of practical experience and proven effectiveness at improving outcomes, satisfaction and cost. Respecting Choices has developed curricula and materials to support ACP conversations at every stage of health, certified thousands of multidisciplinary professionals to facilitate these conversations, and consulted with hundreds of organizations, communities, and states on the development of systems to support ACP.

