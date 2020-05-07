Respirators and Masks - The Best Defense for Medical Staff Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the healthcare industry, "Respirators and Masks in Demand as Essential Equipment for Healthcare Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic"

Face masks and respirators, a type of mask that forms a tight seal around the mouth and nose, are in extremely high demand from healthcare professionals who are treating COVID-19 patients. Demand has been particularly high for N-95 respirators as these have been proven to filter out 95% of infectious particles including the ones that spread coronaviruses and so provide the best defense for medical staff who have a much higher risk of coming into contact with the virus.

Some manufacturers have reported difficulty in sourcing melt-blown plastic which is an important raw material for creating the filter layer of the mask. This has caused delays in getting new masks to hospitals and healthcare facilities. However companies like Honeywell. Ambu, 3M, BD, Prestige Ameritiech and Teleflex are working hard to scale up their production to provide hospitals with this vital equipment. In March, 3M announced that they would double production of N-95 masks to approximately 100 million a month until the end of 2020.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Respirators and Masks in Demand as Essential Equipment for Healthcare Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic"

