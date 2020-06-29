Respiratory Care Devices Market Size Worth $29.9 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product (Therapeutic (Ventilator, Mask, PAP Device, Inhaler, Nebulizer), Monitoring (Pulse Oximeter, Capnograph), Diagnostic, Consumables), End-User (Hospital, Home Care), Indication - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Respiratory Care Devices Market is expected to reach USD 29.9 billion by 2025 from USD 16.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of -12.5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=368

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus globally, there is a sudden rise in the demand for respiratory care devices. Thus, the Respiratory Care Devices Market witnessed a CAGR of 261.1% between 2019 and 2020. In 2020, the market reached USD 58.1 billion. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the high prevalence of respiratory diseases, rising aging population across the globe, high prevalence of smoking, rising urbanization and pollution levels, increasing incidence of preterm births, and lifestyle changes. However, a lack of awareness leading to a large underdiagnosed and undertreated population and the harmful effects of specific respiratory care devices on neonates have hampered market growth to an extent.

Increasing prevalence of COPD to drive the demand for respiratory care devices

Based on indication, COPD held the largest share of the Respiratory Care Devices Market in 2019. This is followed by sleep apnea, asthma, and infectious diseases. The large share of the COPD disease segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of smoking and environmental factors. This segment is also expected to show the highest growth in the market, followed by asthma.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Respiratory Care Devices Market"

392 – Tables

47 – Figures

332 – Pages

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Based on the end-user, the Respiratory Care Devices Market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care centers. In 2019, hospitals accounted for the largest market share. Their financial capabilities, which allow them to purchase expensive instruments, and the availability of trained professionals to operate these instruments, have ensured the high percentage of hospitals in this market. Home care settings are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, mainly due to the development of compact and lightweight respiratory care devices that are easier to carry and operate.

North America was the largest regional market for bioanalytical testing services in 2019

The global bioanalytical testing services market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America region is mainly attributed to the strong presence of a large number of major manufacturers, its rising geriatric population, high prevalence of smoking and respiratory diseases, and the presence of a highly developed healthcare system.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=368

Some of the prominent players operating in this Respiratory Care Devices Market include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand), Drager AG (Germany), Invacare Corporation (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Getinge AB (Sweden) and Air Liquide (France).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=368

Browse Related Reports:

Airway Management Devices Market by Type (Supraglottic Device (LMAs, OPAs, NPAs), Infraglottic Device (Endotracheal Tubes, Tracheostomy Tubes), Resuscitators, Laryngoscopes), End User (OR, ICU), Patient Age (Adult and Pediatric) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/airway-management-device-market-116806061.html

Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Type, (Therapeutic (CPAP, APAP, Masks, ASV, Oral Appliances, Mandibular Advancement Device)), Diagnostic (PSG, Oximeter), End User (Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals, Home Care Settings/Individuals) - Global Forecasts to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sleep-apnea-devices-market-719.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/respiratory-care.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/respiratory-care-devices.asp



SOURCE MarketsandMarkets