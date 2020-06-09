Respiratory Disease Testing Markets, Forecast to 2025 - Market Trends & Developments Arising from the Outbreak of COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market By Product and Service (Instruments & Devices, Assays & Reagents, Services & Software), By Test Type (Mechanical Tests, Imaging Tests, Others), By Disease, By Purpose, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market is driven by the rising population having respiratory disorders. Moreover, governments across the globe are investing more on healthcare infrastructure, which is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, increase in research and developmental activities is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market is segmented based on product and service, test type, disease, purpose, end-user, company, and region. Based on product and service, the market can be categorized into instruments & devices, assays & reagents, services & software. Out of which, the instruments & devices segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during the forecast period and is expected to maintain its leading position the market during the forecast period as well. This can be ascribed to the constant need of diagnostic instruments and devices in laboratories, point-of-care, and home care. Also, the services and software segment are forecast to register high growth over the coming years on account of rapid technological innovations.



In terms of test type, the market is fragmented into mechanical tests, OSA diagnostic tests, other test types, imaging tests, traditional diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests. Among them, the traditional diagnostic tests segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the next five years which can be primarily attributed to the quick turnaround time of these tests.



Major players operating in the Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market include Philips Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMerieux, Alere Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cosmed, Seegene Inc, Sdi Diagnostics, Bosch Healthcare Solutions, ADI Instruments, Qiagen, Siemens Healthcare, Co-Diagnostics, Inc., and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements, and new developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market based on product and service, test type, disease, purpose, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product and Service (Instruments & Devices, Assays & Reagents, Services & Software)

6.2.2. By Test Type (Mechanical Tests, OSA Diagnostic Tests, Other Test Types, Imaging Tests, Traditional Diagnostic Tests, Molecular Diagnostic Tests)

6.2.3. By Disease (Tuberculosis, Asthma, Lung Cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Other Respiratory Diseases)

6.2.4. By Purpose (Minute Ventilation, Peak Inspiratory Flow (PIF), Inspiratory Vital Capacity (IVC), Peak Expiratory Flow (PEF), Forced Vital Capacity (FVC), Forced Expiratory Volume (FEV1), Others)

6.2.5. By End-user (Hospital/Clinical Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices, Other End Users)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Disease Testing Market Outlook



8. Europe Respiratory Disease Testing Market Outlook



9. North America Respiratory Disease Testing Market Outlook



10. South America Respiratory Disease Testing Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Respiratory Disease Testing Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Patent Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Philips Healthcare

15.2. Becton, Dickinson & Company

15.3. Abbott Laboratories

15.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.5. bioMerieux

15.6. Alere Inc.

15.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

15.8. Cosmed

15.9. Seegene Inc.

15.10. SDI Diagnostics

15.11. Bosch Healthcare Solutions

15.12. ADI Instruments

15.13. Qiagen

15.14. Siemens Healthcare

15.15. Co-Diagnostics, Inc.



16. Strategic Recommendations



