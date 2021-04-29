Respiratory Motion releases ExSpiron2Xi

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiratory Motion, the world's only medical device manufacturer fully dedicated to non-invasive Respiratory Volume Monitoring, today announced the launch of its new digital ExSpiron2Xi. The ExSpiron2Xi is the first new product launch by RM since Fall 2017. The new digital platform of enhanced monitoring falls in line with RM's commitment to rapidly innovate leading-edge products and services that establish accurate and safe new products. Inspired Innovation is the fil rouge in RM's culture of meeting customer needs.