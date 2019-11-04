NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiratory Syncytial Virus: Epidemiology Forecast in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2028



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05825159/?utm_source=PRN

Summary

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory infection that most children will be infected with by the time they are two years old.In healthy individuals RSV usually self-resolves within a week or two without need for significant therapeutic intervention.



In preterm and very young infants, the elderly, or those with otherwise compromised immune systems, however, RSV can cause severe illness or death.



It has been estimated that up to 30 million episodes of RSV-related lower respiratory infection occur annually worldwide, with the majority of those cases occurring in low-income countries.RSV is also considered to be the leading cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children less than one year old and one of the leading causes of respiratory disease in older adults.



Currently RSV has neither a known cure nor a vaccine; however, preventive measures can be taken to help mitigate the spread of the disease



Epidemiologists provide a well-rounded, evidence-based analysis and forecast for the hospitalized and prophylactic populations for RSV in this report.This analysis covered all at-risk groups that are recommended for RSV prophylactic treatment.



Each population, including the hospitalized population, is also segmented by ages and by sex, thereby providing a granular visualization of the RSV prophylactic and hospitalized markets in the 5GM.



Scope

- The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends RSV in the five growth markets (5GM: Japan, Australia, urban China, India, and South Korea).

- This report also includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the pediatric and adult populations hospitalized due to RSV infection (hospitalized population) in the 5GM, in addition to the pediatric and adult populations that are most at risk for severe RSV infection and are therefore eligible to receive prophylactic treatment (prophylactic population). The prophylactic population consists of: children born before 37 weeks of gestation (preterm population); preterm births with neonatal chronic lung disease (CLD); live births with hemodynamically significant congenital heart disease; boys, 0-2 years old, with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); children, 0-2 years old, with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA); pregnant women in the third trimester; adults ages 55 years or older living in nursing homes (long-term-care institutions).

- The RSV epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 5GM.

- The Epidemiology Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



Reasons to buy

The RSV Epidemiology series will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global RSV market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global RSV market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for RSV therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of RSV population by both therapeutic and prophylactic markets.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05825159/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

